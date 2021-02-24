NC State

Photos: NC State faces Virginia in basketball action

Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) is pressured by North Carolina State forward DJ Funderburk (0) during the game Wednesday in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) is pressured by North Carolina State forward DJ Funderburk (0) during the game Wednesday in Charlottesville, Va. Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress
Charlottesville, VA
North Carolina State guard Dereon Seabron (1) dunks the ball during the game against Virginia Wednesday in Charlottesville. Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress

Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) shoots a basket over North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) during the game Wednesday in Charlottesville. Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress

Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) is fouled by North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) during the game Wednesday. Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress

Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) shoots a basket over North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15). Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress

North Carolina State guard Shakeel Moore (2) shoots a basket over Virginia guard Casey Morsell (13) during the game Wednesday in Charlottesville. Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett talks with his players in the huddle during the game against North Carolina State Wednesday in Charlottesville. Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress
