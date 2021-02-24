NC State Photos: NC State faces Virginia in basketball action By Scott Sharpe February 24, 2021 07:47 PM ORDER REPRINT → Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) is pressured by North Carolina State forward DJ Funderburk (0) during the game Wednesday in Charlottesville, Va. Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress Charlottesville, VA North Carolina State guard Dereon Seabron (1) dunks the ball during the game against Virginia Wednesday in Charlottesville. Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) shoots a basket over North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) during the game Wednesday in Charlottesville. Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) is fouled by North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) during the game Wednesday. Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) shoots a basket over North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15). Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress North Carolina State guard Shakeel Moore (2) shoots a basket over Virginia guard Casey Morsell (13) during the game Wednesday in Charlottesville. Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress Virginia head coach Tony Bennett talks with his players in the huddle during the game against North Carolina State Wednesday in Charlottesville. Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress Comments
