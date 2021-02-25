NC State Photos: NC State women’s basketball vs. Pittsburgh By Ethan Hyman February 25, 2021 05:27 PM, ORDER REPRINT → N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) pulls the rebound from Pittsburgh’s Cynthia Ezeja (14) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack women’s basketball game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 25, 2021. N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11), left, and Kayla Jones (25) celebrate with Kai Crutchfield (3) during the second half of N.C. State’s 83-53 victory over Pittsburgh at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) pulls in the rebound from Pittsburgh’s Sandrine Clesca (0) and Rita Igbokwe (23) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Raina Perez (2) brings the ball past Pittsburgh’s Sandrine Clesca (0) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) drives around Pittsburgh’s Jayla Everett (20) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Pittsburgh’s Cynthia Ezeja (14) knocks the ball from the hands of N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) pulls the rebound from Pittsburgh’s Cynthia Ezeja (14) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Kai Crutchfield (3) steals the ball from Pittsburgh’s Tracey Hueston (13) during the second half of N.C. State’s 83-53 victory over Pittsburgh at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) waves to the spectators after being introduced during senior day activities before N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Pittsburgh’s Sandrine Clesca (0) pulls the rebound from N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) shoots as Pittsburgh’s Cynthia Ezeja (14) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State head coach Wes Moore yells instructions to his team during the second half of N.C. State’s 83-53 victory over Pittsburgh at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 25, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Comments
