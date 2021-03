NC State vs. Virginia Teach live blog: NC State takes a 10-point lead over Virginia Tech at the half

N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane, left, jokes with Jada Rice while warming up before N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 5, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State (17-2) opens ACC tournament play in Greensboro, taking on Virginia Tech (14-8) in the rubber match between the two teams. The Hokies advanced by defeating Miami in the opening round. The Pack split two games with Virginia Tech this season.Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

N.C. State 33, Virginia Tech 23 - Halftime

Virginia Tech shot 1-15 from the field in the second quarter and N.C. State took advantage. The Hokies and Wolfpack were tied after the first quarter, but Virginia Tech missed their first six shot attempts from the floor before Georgia Amoore hit a three at the 5:45 mark. That made it a one-point Wolfpack lead, 22-21, but Jada Boyd and the Wolfpack found a groove. Boyd came off the bench to score nine points in the second quarter, at one point scoring four points in a 7-0 N.C. State run.

Virginia Tech shot 25 percent in the first half, cooling down after shooting 50 percent in the first quarter. N.C. State had a balanced attack, with seven different players scoring.

N.C. State 16, Virginia Tech 16: End of first quarter

The third showdown between N.C. State and Virginia Tech lived up to the hype through the first eight minutes. The Wolfpack and Hokies changed leads seven times in the first quarter, with the Pack taking the biggest advantage, going up five. Virginia Tech went on a 6-0 run to get back in the game.

Pregame notes

N.C. State comes into the game with a 24-15 record in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. The Wolfpack is expected to start seniors Raina Perez and Kai Crutchfield in the back court, with sophomore Jakia Brown-Turner, senior Kayla Jones and junior Elissa Cunane in the front court.