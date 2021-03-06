NC State versus Georgia Tech live blog: NC State up four after first quarter

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones shoots during warmups before N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech in the semifinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State (18-2) takes on Georgia Tech (15-7) in the semifinal round of the o ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets defeated Miami, 60-57, in the quarterfinal round. The Hokies advanced by defeating Miami in the opening round. N.C. State defeated the Yellow Jackets 84-79 in Atlanta on Jan. 28. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

N.C. State 18, Georgia Tech 14: End of first quarter

Despite missing her last four shots, Elissa Cunane got off to a good start, allowing N.C. State to take an 18-14 lead over Georgia Tech after the first quarter.

The Pack jumped out to a six-point margin, but went cold toward the end of the quarter, missing their last four shots and going on a 2:10 drought. Their last bucket was a three by Raina Perez before the team went cold. Cunane started the game 3-4 before the lid was placed on the rim for the All-ACC center.

Pregame notes

Jada Boyd scored a career-high 26 points off the bench in the previous N.C. State contest with Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have won two in a row. The Pack is expected to start seniors Raina Perez and Kai Crutchfield in the backcourt, with senior Kayla Jones, sophomore Jakia Brown-Turner and junior Elissa Cunane in the frontcourt. Cunane is coming off a season-high 27 points during N.C. State’s win over Virginia Tech in the quarterfinal round.