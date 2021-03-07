NC State versus Louisville live blog: NC State leads Louisville by one at halftime

N.C. State players huddle before the Wolfpack’s game with Louisville in the finals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 7, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State (19-2) takes on top seed Louisville (23-2) in the ACC Tournament title game. THe Pack defeated the Cardinals 74-60 on Feb. 1. Louisville advanced to the title game after defeating Syracuse in the semifinal round, 72-59. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

NC State 26, Louisville 25: Halftime

Despite going on a 3:31 scoring drought, N.C. State led at the half over No. 1 seed Louisville. Luckily for the Wolfpack, the lid was also on the basket for the Cardinals, who went the final 2:45 of the second quarter without a basket.

The Wolfpack missed five straight field goals before Jada Boyd hit a 17-foot jumper from the top of the key to put N.C. State up 26-25. The Wolfpack defense forced four straight Louisville turnovers after the Cardinals took a 25-24 lead on a Hailey Van Lith three pointer. In a battle of the top two seeds, the lead changed seven times in the first half.

Louisville 16, NC State 15: End of first quarter

N.C. State scored the final four points of the first quarter and forced a Louisville turnover as the horn sounded to end the opening 10 minutes.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but N.C. State recovered to tie the game at nine on a Raina Perez three. Louisville led the entire first quarter, but State grabbed the momentum in the final seconds, getting consecutive baskets from Jakia Brown-Turner and Jada Boyd.

Pregame notes

In the first match up, N.C. State got a big night from Elissa Cunane (16 points), Brown-Turner (16), Jada Boyd (16) and Raina Perez (15). The Cardinals feature ACC Player of the Year Dana Evans, who scored 29 in the first match up in Kentucky. The Pack will start Cunane, Brown-Turner, Perez and seniors Kai Crutchfield and Kayla Jones.