NC State vs. Syracuse in ACC tournament live blog: The Wolfpack’s struggles continue

N.C. State (13-9) takes on Syracuse (15-8) opens ACC tournament play. The Wolfpack and Orange meet for the third time this season. Syracuse swept the regular seasons match ups. N.C. State enters the tournament on a five-game winning streak. The Pack has a 73-56 record in the ACC tournament. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

Syracuse continues to roll

The Orange came out of the halftime break on fire, never slowing down from their first half onslaught. The only difference being Buddy Boeheim finally got some help from his teammates.

Syracuse went up by as many as 18 as the Orange shot 68 percent heading into the first media timeout of the second half. The Orange hit six of their last seven shots before the under-8 timeout.

Syracuse 43, NC State 38: Halftime

The first half belonged to Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim.

After the first 20 minutes, Boeheim had 20 points and the Wolfpack had no answer. N.C. State tried using Shakeel Moore, Dereon Seabron and Jericole Hellems to slow down Boeheim, but the lanky Orange junior forward could not be stopped, shooting over the smaller Pack guards and picking his spots against Seabron.

Despite trailing by as many as 12, and down by 10 with 1:40 remaining in the first half, the Pack showed some life and pulled to within five before the half. Braxton Beverly led N.C. State with nine points in the first half.

The Orange hit six three-pointers in the first half, with four coming from Boeheim, the main offensive threat for Syracuse.

Buddy Boeheim on fire

Syracuse forward Buddy Boeheim had it going early, scoring 13 points on 5-7 shooting, including three made three-point shots.

during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State dug itself into a hole, falling behind by 11. The game was tight through the first time out, with the Pack up one, but the Orange countered with a 12-1 run before N.C. State woke up.

Thanks to nine quick points from Braxton Beverly (two 3s) and Shakeel Moore, N.C. State cut the lead to five at one point. But the Orange, who were shooting 60 percent, stretched the lead back to seven after a Marek Dolezaj basket.

Orange-Wolfpack pregame

The tournament is a homecoming for a pair of N.C. State freshmen. Guards Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore return to Greensboro for the first time. Hayes played at Greensboro Day School. Moore started his prep career at Ragsdale High School and transferred to Piedmont Classical High School. The expected starting five for N.C. State should have freshmen Hayes and Dereon Seabron in the back court, with junior Jericole Hellems, sophomore Manny Bates and senior D.J. Funderburk in the front court.