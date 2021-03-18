NC State looks energetic in impressive win over Davidson in opening round of NIT

N.C. State (13-10) takes on Davidson (13-8) in the NIT in Dallas, Texas. This is the 13th appearance in the NIT for the Wolfpack. The Wildcats defeated N.C. State in the last meeting in 2008, 72-67 . Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

N.C. State definitely looked like a team that wanted to be there.

The Wolfpack weren’t just going through the motions at the NIT and it was apparent from the start. N.C. State got a dunk off the opening tip from Jericole Hellems and that got things rolling as the Wolfpack rolled to a 75-61 win over Davidson.

N.C. State (14-10) will take on the winner of Buffalo and Colorado State in the next round of the tournament next Thursday.

The last time Wolfpack fans saw the team in action was a rather forgettable performance in the ACC tournament on March 9. The team regrouped and proved they wanted to extend the season, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first half and clicking on all cylinders for most of the night.

Davidson (13-9) cut the lead to eight at the half and four early in the second half and that’s when N.C. State turned it up a notch. The Wolfpack hit seven straight shots from the floor, outscoring Davidson 16-8 during the key stretch.

D.J. Funderburk, one of the seniors who encouraged coach Kevin Keatts to accept the NIT invite, got things started with an old-fashioned three-point play. During that sequence of seven straight made baskets, the Wolfpack hit four shots from three-point range. N.C. State was 2-7 from three in the first half, but got triples from three different players - Hellems, Cam Hayes, Dereon Seabron - during the key stretch of separation.

Seabron, a 15 percent three-point shooter coming into the game, hit two during that run. He had only connected on three made triples all season.

Funderburk set the tone for the Wolfpack, scoring 14 points in the first half, finishing with 21 points, tying a season high. Funderburk has now scored in double figures in nine of the last 10 games for N.C. State. He got help from Hellems (13) and Bates (14) in the front court. The Pack outscored the Wildcats 38-26 in the post.

Davidson, a team known for successfully shooting the three ball, got off to a cold start in the first half, shooting 21 percent from three in the opening 20 minutes. N.C. State’s defense held Wildcats sharp shooter Hyunjung Lee to two points in the first half. Lee picked it up in the second, but by the time he scored six straight, the Pack still led by double figures (13) and didn’t show any signs of slowing down.

N.C. State has now won six of their last seven games.

Here are updates from earlier in the game

State gets it going

Davidson cut the lead to single digits early in the second half, but N.C. State caught fire. The Pack hit seven consecutive shots to build its lead to 21. The Wolfpack hit 10 of 15 shot attempts in the opening minutes of the half.

NC State 40, Davidson 32

The Wildcats made a late push to cut the lead to eight, but the majority of the first half belonged to N.C. State and D.J. Funderburk. The Wolfpack shot 67 percent from the floor (a season-high for a half) and got 14 points from Funderburk. Manny Bates chipped in with 10.

N.C. State used its size advantage, scoring 26 points in the paint. The Wildcats, known for shooting the three-ball, went 3-14 from long range in the first half.

NC State comes out firing

N.C. State got a dunk from Jericole Hellems from the opening tip, a good sign to start the game.

The Wolfpack hit four of its first five shots and started the game on a 12-2 run to take a double-digit lead over Davidson. D.J. Funderburk was aggressive early, scoring five quick points to put N.C. State up 9-2, forcing a quick timeout by the Wildcats.

The stoppage in play didn’t slow down the Wolfpack. N.C. State went on a 7-0 run and jumped out to a 13-point lead after a three-pointer from Funderburk, who had nine points at the under-8 media timeout.