NC State versus Indiana live blog: Wolfpack off to a good start in the first quarter versus Indiana

North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore, right, bumps fists with players after a timeout during the second half of a college basketball game against North Carolina A&T in the first round of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. AP

N.C. State (22-2) takes on Indiana (20-5) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. It’s the fifth meeting between the two schools, with the Wolfpack a perfect 4-0 versus the Hoosiers. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

N.C. State 22, Indiana 14: End of first quarter

Jada Boyd got N.C. State off to a good start and the rest of the team followed in the first quarter versus Indiana.

Boyd scored the first seven points of the game as the Wolfpack jumped out to a 7-0 lead. The Hoosiers battled back and took a 9-7 lead, but the rest of the team went a perfect 5-5 from the field to end the quarter.

Pregame notes: A win on Saturday would give N.C. State its second trip to the Elite Eight in program history. Seniors Raina Perez and Kai Crutchfield are expected to start in the back court. Along with sophomores Jakia Brown-Turner and Jada Boyd and junior Elissa Cunane in the front court. Senior Kayla Jones, who missed the last game with an injury, went through warm ups with the team.