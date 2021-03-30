Court date set for suspended NC State baseball players

Two North Carolina State University baseball players were suspended this week after being arrested and charged with felony offenses, according to arrest records and a statement from the athletics department. Roger Winstead

A pair of N.C. State baseball players appeared before a district court judge on Monday and will return to court on felony charges next month.

David Harrison, 21, and William Kent Klyman, 23, were arrested last Friday and charged with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure, according to Wake County arrest records. Klyman, who goes by Kent, also faces a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. The alleged crimes occurred on March 24, according to records.

Arrest records show that Harrison and Klyman broke into Hudson Hall with the “intent to terrorize and injure” Jonathan Monroe.

The records obtained by the News & Observer say that Klyman punched Monroe “in the face with a closed fist multiple times.”

Klyman, a senior from Williamsburg, Va., pitches for the Wolfpack. Harrison, also a pitcher, is a junior from Rocky Mount. Both men have a court date set for April 19.

Reached for a comment Saturday morning, N.C. State baseball coach Elliot Avent referred a reporter to the school’s statement.

News & Observer staff writer Julian Shen-Berro contributed to this story.