NC State’s Elliott Avent named coach of USA baseball

Elliott Avent already has a very impressive resume, and during his time as the N.C. State baseball coach, has served as one of the top ambassadors for the university.

Now he’ll have a role as an ambassador for the USA.

On Wednesday, USA baseball announced that Avent will serve as the manager of USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team. Avent has been an assistant coach for the USA team in 2004 and 2015. Team USA won a gold medal in 2004.

“Being selected to coach some of the best collegiate players in our great game is a special honor,” Avent said in a statement. “I’ve had the privilege to work alongside Eric Campbell in previous years and USA Baseball, under the superb leadership of Paul Seiler, is a well-run organization. I look forward to announcing our staff in the coming weeks before turning our attention to selecting the team that will get the opportunity to compete and represent our country this summer.”

The all-time winningest coach in N.C. State history, Avent was named the 2003 National Coach of the Year. In his 25th season leading the Wolfpack, Avent has an overall record of 909-544. He has led N.C. State to 18 NCAA Regional appearances and a trip to the College World Series in 2013. The team made six straight NCAA appearances from 2003-2008, a school record.

“Elliott is an exceptional baseball coach with an outstanding legacy of success throughout his long tenure at NC State,” USA Baseball Collegiate National Team General Manager Eric Campbell said. “Since USA Baseball arrived in the Triangle in 2003, Elliott and the NC State program have been incredibly generous in supporting all of our programs and we are excited to have him once again working with the Collegiate National Team.”

N.C. State has hosted NCAA Regionals in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2018.

Avent is one of 10 active Division 1 coaches with 1,000 wins and ranks seventh among active coaches in career wins. Avent is the 11th-winningest coach in NCAA history.

The rest of the USA baseball roster and coaching staff will be named at a later date.