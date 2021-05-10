Incoming NC State basketball player Breon Pass wraps up two-sport prep career

Reidsville senior Breon Pass celebrates the Rams 35-6 win over Mountain Heritage in the 2021 NCHSAA 2A title game Saturday, May 8, 2021. Pass will play basketball at N.C. State next season. jpope@heraldsun.com

Kevin Keatts doesn’t have anything to worry about.

In a few weeks Breon Pass will enroll at N.C. State and officially begin his career as a one-sport athlete. Pass, a senior at Reidsville High School, is one piece of Keatts’ three-man basketball class. Before shifting his focus to ACC hoops, Pass closed out his amazing prep career with his third straight state championship in football.

The Rams rolled over Mountain Heritage, 35-6, in the NCHSAA 2A championship game in Chapel Hill. Pass was named the East Most Outstanding Offensive Player after catching five passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. He also finished with two tackles on defense and had one kick return for 31 yards.

Years from now when the best multi-sport athlete in North Carolina history debates pop up, it will be hard to leave Pass out of the conversation.

“In my eyes,” Pass said without a hint of cockiness, “I’m a legend.”

He’s not that far off. On the basketball court he owns 13 school and county records, including the most points scored in a career (2,219) and most in a season (705 as a sophomore). As a senior, Pass averaged 32.6 points and 12.3 rebounds.

On the gridiron he caught 118 passes in his varsity career, for 2,194 yards and 48 scores. He had football offers from N.C. State, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Duke and Appalachian State. At 6-0, 195, Pass was athletic enough he could have been plugged into several spots on either side of the ball and made an impact. But in September Pass committed to Keatts and the basketball program.

Saturday was his football curtain call and after celebrating a third title with his teammates, Pass would hang up his helmet for good. But what if Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren gave him a call?

“I’m strictly basketball now,” Pass said. “I had fun with football, but this is my last game.”

Football toughness

Back in March, during one of his weekly ACC coaches calls, Keatts was asked about his own prep football career as an option quarterback at Heritage High School. Keatts only lost one football game during his prep career.

During his answer, Keatts told the media he got his toughness from playing football and mentioned Pass.

“We have a young man coming in who’s a two-sport athlete, Breon Pass, who is a really good player in football and basketball,” Keatts said. “For me those guys bring a sense of toughness to the basketball court you just don’t get everyday.”

That trait is one thing Pass expects to transfer from the field to the court.

“My toughness, my quickness,” Pass said. “I have good footwork, I’m very physical and I can match up with anybody, that’s what I’m bringing from the football side to the basketball side.”

On the gridiron Saturday, Pass lined up at defensive back and showed he didn’t mind sticking his nose in the pile for contact. For his second catch of the game, Pass flashed some of the leaping ability Wolfpack fans will see in the future, leaping over a defender in the open field.

For most of his career Pass would typically play football and transition to basketball, but this year, with the seasons flipped, came out for football after leading the Rams basketball team to the NCHSAA semifinals. Typically, basketball players have to get their legs under them coming off a grueling football season, but Pass explained he put in the work during the offseason and had no issues making the switch from hoops to hits.

“I felt like I was in pretty good shape,” Pass said.

After signing his basketball letter of intent in November and having an outstanding career on the hardwood, nobody would have blamed Pass if he opted out of football to avoid injury. That thought never crossed his mind.

“I was all in,” Pass said. “To go out with my brothers that I’ve known since I was five, I had to get one more with them so I felt like it was a good decision.”

A better Breon

Pass won’t have to wait long to officially become a member of the Wolfpack.

He’ll enroll in the first summer school session in a few weeks, which means he can start working out with his new teammates. Along with guard Terquavion Smith and forward Ernest Ross, the N.C. State class of 2021 is ranked fifth in the ACC and No. 21 in the nation, the highest national ranking for a Wolfpack class under Keatts.

Keatts will have a heavy guard rotation with incoming rookies Smith and Pass, sophomore Cam Hayes, who was in attendance on Saturday to watch Pass play, junior Thomas Allen and Virginia transfer Casey Morsell.

With the departure of freshman guard Shakeel Moore, Pass will have more opportunities to have the ball in his hands, perhaps as a backup or complement to Hayes.

Either way, Pass said it won’t be long before he goes into full time basketball mode. After shaking off any soreness from Saturday’s football game, Pass told the N&O he won’t waste any time getting back in the gym.

“Probably Monday,” Pass said. “In my eyes it’s no days off, so probably Monday.”

Reidsville has now won 22 state championships in football, more than any other school in the state. Pass said he’ll miss football, especially since it’s the main thing Reidsville is known for. But for the first time he gets to focus on one sport, something he’s looking forward to.

“I think you’re going to see a better Breon in basketball,” Pass said. “All my life I had to focus on two sports, working out for basketball and work on football the same day. I feel like me focusing on basketball you’re going to see a better Breon.”