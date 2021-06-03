Four-star quarterback M.J. Morris orally commits to NC State Wolfpack

You can never have too many four-star quarterbacks from the talent-rich state of Georgia on your roster.

N.C. State already has Aaron McLaughlin (Cumming) on campus. McLaughlin was the lone QB signee for the class of 2021. The next class will be highlighted by M.J. Morris, the Atlanta signal-caller who verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Thursday.

Morris (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) announced the commitment on social media, picking N.C. State over hometown Georgia Tech and Nebraska. Morris becomes the second oral commitment for coach Dave Doeren in the class of 2022, joining Cary offensive lineman Rylan Vann.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Morris is a four-star quarterback and the No. 20 player in Georgia and the No. 14 quarterback in the class.

Morris also plays baseball at Pace Academy. On the gridiron, Morris completed 80-of-133 passes for 1,180 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2020. Prior to transferring to Pace, Morris started 12 games at Carrollton, where he was teammates with current N.C. State offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper. At Carrollton, Morris accounted for 2,565 yards of total offense and 18 touchdowns.