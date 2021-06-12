NC State’s offense comes alive as the Wolfpack extends its stay at the Super Regional

N.C. State lives to fight another day.

Less than 24 hours after a humbling defeat in game one, the Wolfpack used an explosive fourth inning, and solid performance from Evan Justice on the mound late, to close out Arkansas. The Razorbacks made it interesting, but N.C. State set up game three with a 6-5 win.

With a trip to the College World Series on the line, the Wolfpack and Arkansas will play a decisive game three on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.

A house of horrors for N.C. State on Friday became a dreamland for the Wolfpack offense a day later.

N.C. State racked up eight hits, including three home runs for the win.

