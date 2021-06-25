Photos: NC State battles Vanderbilt in College World Series championship run

North Carolina State pitching coach Clint Chrysler, right, speaks with right handed pitcher Dalton Feeney (19) in the dugout during a delay due to health and safety protocols before their baseball game against Vanderbilt in the College World Series Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. AP

NC State baseball is missing players from its roster due to COVID-19 protocols as they face Vanderbilt for a trip to the College World Series finals. COVID-19 protocols trimmed N.C. State’s available roster to nine position players and four pitchers for Friday’s College World Series baseball game.

The Wolfpack lineup for the game did not include four starting position players -- second baseman JT Jarrett, centerfielder Tyler McDonough, shortstop Jose Torres and designated hitter Terrell Tatum.

