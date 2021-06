N.C. State’s impressive College World Series run ended early Saturday morning after the NCAA ruled its upcoming game against Vanderbilt a “no contest” due to COVID-19 protocols.

Here’s the reaction on Twitter from players, fans, alumni and the media.

Warning: Graphic/offensive image included.

Beyond disappointed in the @NCAA decision. I am looking forward to a real statement from them. Couldn’t be more proud of a alum with how @NCStateBaseball represented the university. They showed heart, passion, confidence and resilience. Any person/team can learn a lot from them! — Scott Wood (@ScottWood15) June 26, 2021

Regardless of how you feel about the protocols in place, NC State’s players (and everybody else) knew the deal. Unvaccinated players were always going to be subject to contact-tracing. There was a way to avoid this. They chose not to do it. Now they’re suffering the consequences. https://t.co/Dh59oHYpDU — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) June 26, 2021

Words cannot describe what my teammates and I are feeling right now. A team that put countless hours working towards a national championship and having an opportunity for one and @NCAA doing everything in their power to take it away from us. I’ll go to war any day with these guys pic.twitter.com/ZaOdqBgDh3 — Dalton Feeney (@DaltonFeeney) June 26, 2021

The long reach of karma? Remember when Lee Fowler, Vanderbilt alum and former AD at NC State, was on the men's basketball selection committee and hosed Vanderbilt? — Randy Ford (@DocDunc1) June 26, 2021

Dear @VandyBoys,



Please do everyone a favor and refuse to play until NC State is in the other dugout. It’s the right thing to do.



You will have the respect from millions of people.



Sincerely,

College Baseball — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast (@11point7) June 26, 2021

Wonder where NC State will hang their “Forfeited the College World Series Because We Couldn’t Get Our Players to Take the Vaccine” banner?



Truly a new rock bottom in 40 years of lows — Jonathan Hawkins (@jvhawkins) June 26, 2021

Whether or not NC State’s DQ from CWS has been justified is ambiguous.



However i’ve been in healthcare long enough to know a dog & pony show when i see one. If NCAA was THAT serious about safety Omaha would NOT be at 100% with virtually no screening pic.twitter.com/TcCgsWfweJ — Coach Christi, DNP (@SnapMyAd) June 26, 2021

Maybe NC State’s coach should’ve gotten his players vaccinated like Tennessee’s did. People are complaining about this but they knew the rules and they decided to play Russian roulette. https://t.co/xQOMPrXyVs — Carlos Williams (@Smart_Sapper12B) June 26, 2021

At nearly 3:00 am, NC State entered the stadium to take a final picture by the CWS logo



The underdog throughout, already beating Arkansas, Stanford, and Vandy, are going home because of COVID-19 protocols



It was their 3rd CWS appearance in school history



(@KendallRogers) pic.twitter.com/Ej5DQXhMM0 — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) June 26, 2021

This dude, who controls every aspect of their lives, doesn’t wanna push them to be vaccinated? And then unvaccinated guys get infected, triggering more tests, ending their season? Welp.



I feel for NC State, but this information really challenges my capacity for that empathy. https://t.co/A8G9jaaQHb — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 26, 2021

Couldn't be more embarrassed for all the people on this website bashing NC State baseball players for not being vaccinated when they had more positive tests from vaccinated players than unvaccinated ones.



This team went so far just to get robbed of a shot at the title. Gutting. https://t.co/1QLoUsoWQy — Max Goren (@MaxGoren) June 26, 2021

The #NCAA declaring NC State unable to play thus advancing Vanderbilt to the #CWS finals, is trash. Doing so at 2:15am on the east coast is low even for the NCAA. https://t.co/fZk4rZHJYr — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 26, 2021