NC State’s nonconference basketball schedule is set. Here are the games.

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts is pumped by the play of his team late in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The N.C. State men’s basketball team will open up the season on Nov. 9 against Bucknell, kicking off 11 non-conference games to start the 2021-22 season.

The Wolfpack, coming off a 14-11 campaign, start the regular season with two straight games at PNC Arena before hitting the road for two contests in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

Returning to Uncasville, Connecticut, for a second straight season, the Pack will take on Central Connecticut on Nov. 16 and Oklahoma State on Nov. 17.

N.C. State will play seven non-conference games at home and four at neutral sites. The Pack will take on four teams that played in the NCAA tournament a year ago. N.C. State will play six teams that finished in the top-100 of the NET rankings last season. The Wolfpack finished 73 in the final NET rankings.

Fans will get their first look at the team on Nov. 1 in an exhibition against Division II Elizabeth City State University at PNC Arena.

Big games

N.C. State will take on two teams from the Big Ten in a span of 11 days. The Pack will host Nebraska on Dec. 1 as part of the Ben Ten/ACC Challenge. It will be their first ever contest against the Cornhuskers. On Dec. 12, they will travel to Brooklyn, New York, to take on Purdue in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. The Boilermakers finished 29 in the final NET rankings with an overall record of 18-10 last year. N.C. State is 4-1 all-time versus Purdue, with the last matchup taking place in 2014. The Boilermakers won that contest 66-61.

The Pack will play its annual Heritage Game in Reynolds Coliseum on Dec. 9, hosting Bethune-Cookman. N.C. State also travels to Charlotte to take on Richmond in the Spectrum Center on Dec. 17. That game will be part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout.

The team wraps up the non-conference slate on Dec. 22 at home versus Wright State.

Of the 11 teams on the non-conference schedule, N.C. State will be playing six (Colgate, Central Connecticut, Texas Southern, Nebraska, Bethune-Cookman, Wright State) for the first time in school history.

NC State non-conference schedule

OPPONENT DATE LOCATION Elizabeth City State University (Exh.) Nov. 1 PNC Arena Bucknell Nov. 9 PNC Arena Colgate Nov. 13 PNC Arena Central Connecticut State Nov. 16 Uncasville, Conn. Oklahoma State Nov. 17 Uncasville, Conn. Texas Southern Nov. 21 PNC Arena Louisiana Tech Nov. 27 PNC Arena Nebraska Dec. 1 PNC Arena Bethune-Cookman Dec. 9 Reynolds Coliseum Purdue Dec. 12 Brooklyn, NY Richmond Dec. 17 Charlotte Wright State Dec. 22 PNC Arena