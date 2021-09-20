Short memories and a clean QB: Five things we learned in NC State’s win over Furman

N.C. State defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams (13) celebrates making an interception with the turnover bone during the second half of N.C. State’s 45-7 victory over Furman at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept 18, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State had its way with Furman on Saturday night, blowing out the Paladins 45-7.

The results came as no surprise as the Wolfpack continued their dominance over FCS opponents. Under Dave Doeren, N.C. State improved to a perfect 8-0 against FCS teams.

The Wolfpack will get a big test in Raleigh on Saturday, as No. 9 Clemson comes to town.

Doeren is an even 4-4 in ACC openers in nine seasons in Raleigh. The first ever ACC team Doeren coached against was the Tigers in 2013, a 26-14 loss.

Before looking ahead to Clemson, here’s what we learned about the Wolfpack last weekend:

Devin Leary has plenty of targets

The wide receivers have been criticized this season for drops and the inability to get separation. Through the first two games, only Emeka Emezie had double-digit catches. Leary was able to spread the ball around on Saturday against Furman, with 10 different players catching at least one pass from the sophomore quarterback.

“Once we got to our rhythm and were able to execute on plays, it’s just a constant flow of executing and making the right plays,” Leary said after the game. “When you get out of that rhythm, it’s difficult. I would say the difference was the rhythm of the game and being able to execute this week.”

Leary finished with 259 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Anthony Smith caught his first touchdown of the season and tight end Dylan Parham caught his first career touchdown.

“Anthony is a great player as well as a great teammate,” Leary said. “He brings great energy to the room every single day. It definitely reflects off to different people. As a football player, he’s a tremendous athlete, and I’m very thrilled to have him as one of my receivers.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Knight has a short memory

Zonovan Knight lost a fumble on his first carry of the night, his second fumble in as many games.

The sophomore from Bailey, N.C. more than made up for it, finishing the game with 104 yards on 11 carries and one score. On the next drive after his fumble, Knight had five carries — including a 42-yard run — and the 1-yard score.

Dave Doeren showed he still had confidence in Knight by putting the ball right back in his hands.

“I’m proud of him for going back in and running the way he did,” Leary said. “I’m disappointed, and I know he is too, with the fumble. It can’t happen. You’ve got to take care of the ball as runners, as passers, whoever has it. It’s the team. He’s got to get that fixed. But I am proud of how he went to the next play and didn’t let it affect him. He had some nice runs after that.”

Knight admitted getting the ball back in his hands right away helped his confidence and he wanted to make it up to his teammates.

“It definitely helped my confidence out a lot. Especially after last week at Mississippi State, Doeren came and talked to me after I fumbled last week,” Knight said. “He told me to keep a positive mindset, keep going forward and don’t let it set me back. I got a little emotional on the sideline because I felt like I was letting my team down. But this week I kind of had a positive energy and told them I wasn’t going to let them down again and went from there.”

Break out the take away bone

The N.C. State defense had to wait four games before picking off a pass last season. They’ve picked off four already in 2021, including one by Tyler Baker-Williams in the second half.

After not forcing a turnover against Mississippi State, Doeren said he wanted to see his defense get some takeaways. The unit had been playing well, but sacks and turnovers were hard to come by in week two. Baker-Williams made sure that wasn’t the case versus the Paladins.

“It was mainly just doing our job correctly,” Baker-Williams said. “Just being detailed in our jobs, detailed in our assignments. The plays will come. That’s really what we focus on, just being detailed in everything that we do and our assignments. Plays will be made. Just make our layups and make every play that comes our way.”

Replacing Payton Wilson and Cyrus Fagan

Linebacker Jaylon Scott and safety Jakeen Harris were tasked with replacing injured starters Payton Wilson and Cyrus Fagan versus Furman. Both defenders are done for the year. Scott, making his second career start, had one tackle and was close to having two interceptions.

Harris, who started all 12 games a year ago, also had one tackle. Those numbers won’t pop off the stat sheet, but Baker-Williams noticed how well the new faces adjusted into the lineup.

“I’m very proud. We’ve been taking that mentality since I first got here, just that next man up mentality,” Baker-Williams said. “Just everybody staying ready. It was the same way when I was a young cat. Just staying ready. That’s our mentality. We preach it in our meetings. We preach it on the field. We just preach it every day. Just next man up and being ready for the opportunity whenever you are called on.”

Offensive line kept Leary clean

Leary looked shaky at times versus Mississippi State with bodies flying all around him. Against Furman, the Pack offensive line kept Leary upright, allowing him time to get into a flow and pick apart the defense.

“Credit to my offensive line, they did a great job of giving me time back there and helping me get into rhythm,” Leary said. “As well as my running backs, doing a great job of blocking in protection. It just all starts in practice. It’s very common around here to hear that we go 1-0 every single day, and just being able to take that same approach from a play-by-play standpoint is very important for us.”

Next N.C. State game

Who: N.C. State vs. No. 9 Clemson

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium

TV: ESPN