Want to watch the N.C. State-Louisiana Tech college football game on TV? Here’s how.

N.C. State returns to Carter-Finley Stadium after a 27-21 win over Clemson in double overtime. The No. 23 Wolfpack (3-1) will play their final non-conference game of the year against the Bulldogs (2-2). The two teams have played just once, in 2013, Dave Doeren’s first game as the head coach at N.C. State. The Wolfpack won the game, 40-14.

Louisiana Tech is coming off a 24-17 win over North Texas.

Saturday’s game with Clemson begins at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised by ACCN Extra/ESPN+.

ACCN Extra/ESPN+ is available on Hulu, SlingTV, YouTubeTV.

Teams: N.C. State Wolfpack vs. Louisiana Tech

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium

Date: Saturday, Oct. 2

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ACCN Extra/ESPN+

Betting line: No. 23 N.C. State is a 20-point favorite over Louisiana Tech.

Series history: This is just the second meeting all-time between the two schools. The Pack holds a 1-0 advantage.

