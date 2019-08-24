UNC still in the hunt for five-star defensive end Desmond Evans

Desmond Evans is a top-ranked high school football player in North Carolina Sixteen-year-old Desmond Evans, a senior at Lee County High School is considered one of the top-ranked football players in North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sixteen-year-old Desmond Evans, a senior at Lee County High School is considered one of the top-ranked football players in North Carolina.

Desmond Evans, the five-star defensive end from Lee County, released his top five schools Friday night.

Evans (6-6, 240 pounds) posted the list on Twitter. The class of 2020 prospect trimmed his list of more than 20 offers to North Carolina, Florida, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and South Carolina.

In 2018, Evans finished with 12 sacks and 25 tackles for loss. He had 14 sacks as a sophomore, giving him 26 career sacks heading into his senior season. Evans also plays basketball for Lee County, where he averaged 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior.

He’s one of the top defensive ends in the country and has had college coaches from all over the nation flocking to Sanford.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, the Tar Heels appear to be in the lead to land Evans, who took an unofficial visit to UNC in June. The Tar Heels currently have 23 players committed in the class of 2020, including five defensive linemen. If they were to land Evans, he would be the highest ranked player to commit to UNC since defensive tackle Marvin Austin in 2007, and just its fourth five-star recruit.

UNC’s 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 4 in the ACC and No. 18 in the nation. If the Heels land Evans, they could possibly jump Miami for the No. 3 ranked class in the league.

Last month, Evans said he plans to announce his college decision in the fall, but wasn’t sure if he would enroll early.