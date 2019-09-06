How and when to watch and listen to UNC, Duke, NC State and ECU football on Sept. 7

UNC’s Mack Brown: ‘Miss Sally, I’m really happy with this ugly win.’ UNC football coach Mack Brown talks with reporters following his Tar Heels' upset win over the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC football coach Mack Brown talks with reporters following his Tar Heels' upset win over the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

We’ve got three evening/night games this week, including UNC, Duke and East Carolina, while N.C. State kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

Here’s who’s playing when and how to watch or listen to each game on Sept. 7.

Western Carolina at NC State

When: 12:30 p.m., Saturday

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: WRAL-101.5 Triangle; WXRC-95.7 Charlotte

SHARE COPY LINK The News & Observer's Joe Giglio explains how he would fix college football while previewing the NC State Wolfpack's game against Western Carolina.

NC A&T at Duke

When: 6 p.m., Saturday

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: WZBZ-99.3, WDNC-620 Raleigh; WZBZ-96.5, WDNC-620 Durham; WHVN-1660 Charlotte

SHARE COPY LINK East Carolina coach Mike Houston talks about the Pirates loss to the NC State Wolfpack in their season-opener at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Gardner-Webb at ECU

When: 6 p.m., Saturday

Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville

Watch: ESPN3

Listen: WNCT-107.9, WRHD-94.3 Greenville; WBCN-1660 Charlotte

Miami at North Carolina

When: 8 p.m., Saturday

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

Watch: ACC Network

Listen: WTKK-106.1 Raleigh; WCHL-97.9, WCHL-1360 Chapel Hill; WBT-99.3, WBT-1110 Charlotte