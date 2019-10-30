Another NC State football commit has flipped to UNC. This one is from the Triangle.

The switch has been flipped again. For the second time in two weeks a player who had committed to N.C. State switched to an in-state rival.

This time it’s Rolesville offensive lineman Jonathan Adorno. The 6-4, 290-pound offensive lineman posted on Twitter Tuesday night that he was flipping his commitment from the Wolfpack to the Tar Heels.

Adorno posted: “I want to start (off) by thanking the N.C. state coaching staff for believing me and giving me and giving me an opportunity to play at the next level. This was (an) extremely difficult decision to make.”

Adorno committed to the Wolfpack in June, but was in Chapel Hill this weekend for an unofficial visit to UNC. He concluded the Twitter message by saying: “I have made the decision to flip my commitment to the University of North Carolina.”

Last week, East Surry wide receiver Stephen Gosnell, who committed to N.C. State in June, switched to the Tar Heels. Adorno is the No. 22 ranked player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports. The three-star prospect gives Mack Brown 26 verbal commitments for the class of 2020, with 15 of those coming from North Carolina players.

UNC’s class of 2020 is currently ranked No. 4 in the ACC and No. 18 in the nation. Out of the top 25 players in the state, 10 have verbally committed to the Tar Heels.