Four-star wing Puff Johnson commits to North Carolina

Puff Johnson was welcomed to the UNC family the right way.

In a one-minute YouTube video Johnson, the younger brother of former Tar Heel Cam Johnson, committed to North Carolina. Towards the end of the video, Cam hands Puff a pair of UNC basketball sneakers.

Cam finished his career with UNC after transferring from Pittsburgh. He was taken in the first round of the NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns last summer.

Puff (6-7, 185 pounds) transferred to Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix for his senior season. He’s the No. 13 player in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports, and the 4 player in Arizona.

Johnson picked UNC over Pittsburgh, Notre Dame and Auburn.

North Carolina’s five-man class of 2020 is currently ranked No. 2 in the country and No. 2 in the ACC.