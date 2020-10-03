North Carolina report card: Far from perfect, but Tar Heels keep on rolling

North Carolina made things more exciting than they probably needed to be, given the Tar Heels’ ability to run the ball seemingly at will on Boston College, with penalties and other miscues piling up and leaving the Eagles with a chance to tie at the end.

But the 26-22 win — thanks to Trey Morrison’s two-point interception return on BC’s two-point conversion attempt — is in the books anyway as the Tar Heels move to 2-0 … four weeks into the season.

Passing offense

B His tap-dancing along the line of scrimmage to set up a 41-yard touchdown to Javonte Williams was unquestionably Sam Howell’s flashiest play on a quiet afternoon. He only had to throw 26 times, but two of his 14 completions went for touchdowns. On what should have been his second interception, he was bailed out by a pass interference call. Protection was a major issue at times, leading to an interception that set up a Boston College touchdown. Beau Corrales continues to be a preferred target on key plays.

Rushing offense

A- Michael Carter carried most of the load but Williams got more of the glory, with rushing and receiving touchdowns. North Carolina’s offensive line struggled to protect Howell at times but opened some gigantic holes for the backs, and the speedy Carter was as effective between the tackles as outside them. Carter ended up with 121 yards on 16 carries.

Passing defense

C- Phil Jurkovec threw a lot — 56 attempts, often to big tight end Hunter Long — but mostly underneath, and North Carolina was able to keep the explosive Zay Flowers mostly bottled up until the fourth quarter. Chazz Surratt had a tone-setting sack on Boston College’s first series. A pass-interference penalty on third-and-goal from the 32 gave the Eagles new life with the game on the line, but Morrison’s interception put the game away for North Carolina.

Rushing defense

A- Boston College never really got anything going on the ground, and David Bailey was nearly pushed backward for a safety on his own goal line just trying to carve out some space. The Eagles’ best rushing play was Jurkovec on a quarterback sneak as they all but abandoned the run in the second half.

Special teams

C- Grayson Atkins missed a 47-yard field goal that would have all but put the game away in the fourth quarter. Michael Carter messed up a fair catch on a kickoff, pinning the Tar Heels against their own goal line and leading shortly to a BC touchdown. Atkins hit from 35 and the Tar Heels came up with Boston College’s onside kick attempt with 42 seconds to go.

Coaching

B Mack Brown had his hands full getting the Tar Heels ready for this one, and North Carolina did well coming off the unexpected 21-day break, scoring on its first two drives, but there were so many signs of the rust, from penalties to sacks to broken plays. Still, the Tar Heels had enough in reserve to hang on at the end, even if they were outscored in the fourth quarter for the first time in six ACC games.