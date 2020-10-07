Maui Invitational bracket out: UNC gets UNLV first, could face former assistant next

North Carolina coach Roy Williams crosses his arms as he watches the closing minutes of play against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The 2020 Maui Invitational released its eight-team bracket on Wednesday with North Carolina drawing UNLV in its opening game. The Tar Heels and coach Roy Williams could face off against a familiar face in their second game. Stanford’s Jerod Haase played for Williams at Kansas and spent a combined nine seasons as one of his assistant coaches at both KU and UNC. The Cardinal play Alabama in their opener.

The opposing bracket features Texas versus Davidson and Indiana versus Providence. Both the Wildcats and Friars played in the inaugural event won by Providence back in 1984. The Longhorns returned all of their key players from last season and project to be a top 25 team when the preseason polls are announced. Former N.C. State guard Archie Miller leads the Hoosiers in his fourth season as head coach and his team is also eyeing a potential preseason ranking.

The Maui Invitational relocated to the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C., which is Williams’ hometown, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The games will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. Under Williams, the Tar Heels have won the NCAA national championship in each of the three times they have won the Maui Invitational.