What is UNC football’s answer for Va. Tech’s Khalil Herbert? They think it’s covered.

Through two games, Virginia Tech’s winning formula has been simple: get the ball to running back Khalil Herbert, get out of the way and more often than not get a first down.

The graduate transfer from Kansas has been electric for the Hokies this season, leading all FBS players in yards per carry (12.4), rushing yards per game (156) and all-purpose yards per game (276.5).

But how will he fare against the top rushing defense in the country? That’s the chief question No. 8 North Carolina needs to answer Saturday in a ranked home matchup against No. 19 Virginia Tech.

The numbers are bit a skewed, since Syracuse and Boston College virtually abandoned the run, but the Tar Heels have contained opposing runners to an FBS-low 54 yards per game. And they’ve allowed fewer rushing yards this season (108) than Herbert had by himself against Duke last weekend (207).

In other words: count this weekend as UNC’s first true test defending the ground game in 2020.

It’ll be an interesting pivot for the Tar Heels’ linebackers and safeties. Last week, Chazz Surratt, Jeremiah Gemmel, Trey Morrison and others had their hands full in pass coverage with BC’s 6-foot-5 tight end Hunter Long (17 targets, nine catches). Now, their top focus is Herbert, a 5-foot-9 lightning rod.

UNC football vs Virginia Tech: the numbers

Records: No. 8 UNC 2-0 (2-0 ACC); No. 19 Virginia Tech 2-0 (2-0 ACC)

UNC offense: 28.5 ppg | 432 ypg | 264 passing ypg | 168 rushing ypg

Virginia Tech defense (allowed): 27.5 ppg | 398 ypg | 259 passing ypg | 139 rushing ypg

Virginia Tech offense: 41.5 ppg | 491 ypg | 172 passing ypg | 319 rushing ypg

UNC defense (allowed): 14 ppg | 277.5 ypg | 223.5 passing ypg | 54 rushing ypg

UNC run game vs. Virginia Tech run defense

Quarterback Sam Howell showed off his high school scrambling skills last weekend, picking up a few third-down conversions and 49 rushing yards (not including sacks) against BC. Add in Michael Carter (16 carries for 121 yards) and Javonte Williams (11 for 57), and UNC had a 176-yard day on the ground.

The Hokies’ run defense got off to a great start in its opener, holding run-heavy N.C. State to just 3.3 yards per carry on 42 attempts. They slipped up a bit against Duke, though, allowing both of the Blue Devils’ running backs (39 yards, 27 yards) and their quarterback (22) to break off long solo runs.

UNC pass game vs. Virginia Tech pass defense

With an excellent rushing attack behind him and defenses zeroing in on UNC’s deep ball, Howell has shifted into a take-what-they-give-you approach. Not that it’s hurt the Tar Heels. The sophomore has been efficient and good for a few highlight plays each game, and he’s spreading the ball around, too.

Virginia Tech hasn’t faced a quarterback of Howell’s stature yet, but its pass defense has been decent — especially considering it was down its top five defensive backs last week. Along with three interceptions, the Hokies have gotten a lot of help from their pass rush here: 13 sacks, tied for second in the country, and four players with at least two sacks each.

Virginia Tech run game vs. UNC run defense

Since Army and Air Force are option teams, Virginia Tech grades out as the country’s top conventional rushing offense (319 yards per game). That starts with Herbert, of course, but Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear has also been solid for the top-ten scoring offense. VT utilizes motion jet sweeps and shotgun power runs to keep its wide receivers and quarterbacks involved on the ground, too.

North Carolina has faced the sixth fewest total rush attempts in the country (54), which has certainly helped its averages. But there’s a reason teams aren’t running against the Tar Heels’ experienced front seven — they get shut down early, they get behind and they have to play catch-up. It’s as much a compliment as it is an anomaly.

Virginia Tech pass game vs. UNC pass defense

In last year’s six-overtime thriller, UNC got a very long look at VT quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson II. For now, the Hokies are rolling with a third: Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister, who hasn’t been asked to do much in the air (16 of 36, 269 yards, one touchdown and one pick).

North Carolina ended up defending a lot more passes (56) than it expected last weekend. The Tar Heels are fully expecting VT to go run heavy — but they thought Boston College would do the same and must stay ready for adjusment. One injury to keep track of here: Storm Duck, UNC’s top corner, is banged up. If he doesn’t play — the team will update his status pregame — VT could pick on his replacement.

UNC special teams vs. Virginia Tech special teams

UNC’s special teams have been fine outside of the kicking game, where Grayson Atkins hasn’t shown much range yet. Last week, he missed a 47-yard field goal that would have put UNC up 27-16 against Boston College. Instead, the score stayed at 24-16 with 5:46 left, and UNC’s defense had to save the day.

Herbert, Virginia Tech’s all-purpose workhorse, returned a kick 83 yards to set up a touchdown last week and averages 39 yards per return. That sets up a battle with UNC kickoff specialist Jonathan Kim, who has 11 kickoffs and 11 touchbacks this year. VT kicker Brian Johnson has made 16 straight field goals — coincidentally, his last miss was against UNC — and the Hokies muffed a punt last week.

UNC intangibles vs. Virginia Tech intangibles

Simply put, head coach Mack Brown wants to see more turnovers. Since Morrison’s two-point return didn’t count as one, and Boston College dove on a Tomari Fox strip-sack fumble, the Tar Heel defense officially has just one takeaway in two games. The concept of “tipping it and stripping it” has been a focus in practice this week. Can UNC, with a -3 turnover margin to date, turn things around there?

Virginia Tech has been hit hard by coronavirus contact tracing protocol this season, with 23 players out against N.C. State and 21 out against Duke, plus multiple coaches. Yet the Hokies are still 2-0 under head coach Justin Fuente. That unpredictable depth chart will be a factor again Saturday — plus, the Hokies may trot out a different starting quarterback. Coaching at VT, Fuente is 4-0 against UNC.

