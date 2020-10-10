Raleigh News & Observer Logo
View photos from UNC’s football game against Virginia Tech

Charles Gainey of Clinton, N.C. and his grandson Graham Hardison of Apex, N.C. watch the Tar Heels’ warm up for their game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Under new COVID-19 guidelines 3500 people were allowed into the stadium for the game Saturday.
View photos from the North Carolina Tar Heels’ football game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, October 10, 2020. This gallery will be updated.

pregame unc coach.JPG
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown laughs with the television crew as he prepares to do an interview prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

pregame vtech coach.JPG
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente talks with officials Gary Patterson and Terrence Ramsey prior to the Hokies’ game against North Carolina on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

NCVATECH-NE-101020-RTW_3.jpg
Players and staff from Virginia Tech and North Carolina take to the field for their pre-game warmups on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Under new COVID-19 guidelines 3500 people were allowed into the stadium for the game Saturday. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

pregame unc qb vert.JPG
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) works out prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

pregame fans3.JPG
