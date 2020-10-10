North Carolina View photos from UNC’s football game against Virginia Tech By Robert Willett October 10, 2020 12:15 PM, ORDER REPRINT → Charles Gainey of Clinton, N.C. and his grandson Graham Hardison of Apex, N.C. watch the Tar Heels’ warm up for their game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Under new COVID-19 guidelines 3500 people were allowed into the stadium for the game Saturday. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com View photos from the North Carolina Tar Heels’ football game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, October 10, 2020. This gallery will be updated. North Carolina head coach Mack Brown laughs with the television crew as he prepares to do an interview prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente talks with officials Gary Patterson and Terrence Ramsey prior to the Hokies’ game against North Carolina on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Players and staff from Virginia Tech and North Carolina take to the field for their pre-game warmups on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Under new COVID-19 guidelines 3500 people were allowed into the stadium for the game Saturday. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) works out prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Charles Gainey of Clinton, N.C. and his grandson Graham Hardison of Apex, N.C. watch the Tar Heels’ warm up for their game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Under new COVID-19 guidelines 3500 people were allowed into the stadium for the game Saturday. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER Comments
