UNC vs. VT football game live updates: Va Tech chips into Tar Heels lead

The News & Observer’s C.L. Brown is in Kenan Stadium as No. 8 North Carolina faces No. 19 Virginia Tech. The game kicks off at noon on ABC.

HALFTIME: North Carolina 35, Virginia Tech 14

The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on five of their seven drives. And while many touted the Hokies rushing attack, which ranks third nationally averaging 319 yards per game, the Heels’ ground game has made the biggest impression. UNC has outrushed the Hokies 186-111 and averaged a whopping 9.3 yards per carry.

BROWN TD (2nd Q): North Carolina 35, Virginia Tech 14.

The Tar Heels scored with just 16 seconds left in the half. After stopping the Hokies on a fourth-and-3, Dyami Brown caught his second touchdown pass of the game with a 43-yard reception. Brown now has three catches for 86 yards.

NEWSOME TD (2nd Q): North Carolina 28, Virginia Tech 14

Javonte Williams’ ripped off a 29-yard run as Carolina turned to its running attack after two straight 3-and-outs on offense. Michael Carter added a 25-yard run and Dazz Newsome scored on a 5-yarder, just his second career rushing touchdown.

HERBERT TD (2nd Q): North Carolina 21, Virginia Tech 14

Virginia Tech converted a big fourth-and-1 from its own 39, which if it backfired, could have put them in a big deficit. Instead, Khalil Herbert capped off a 70-yard drive with an eight-yard score to pull the Hokies within a touchdown.

Mitchell TD (2nd Q): North Carolina 21, Virginia Tech 7

The Hokies got on the scoreboard. In a drive aided by a 36-yard reception by Tre Turner, James Mitchell converted a 1-yard touchdown run.

End of 1st quarter: UNC 21, Va Tech 0

Virginia Tech is threatening to get on the scoreboard with a drive late in the first quarter that has put them inside the 10. But the first quarter was all UNC, which scored each time it had the ball.

UNC 21, VT 0 (first quarter): Tar Heels dominating

It’s another touchdown for the Tar Heels, on another Javonte Williams touchdown run, this one of 19 yards. It completed a 7-play, 66-yard drive that took just 2 minutes, 25 seconds. The Tar Heels are dominating this game so far.

Conner gets the boot

Officials called Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner for targeting when he hit Same Howell in the head after he had already begun sliding. The play got Conner disqualified from the game.

UNC 14, VT 0 (first quarter): Second-drive touchdown

North Carolina looks unstoppable early. The Tar Heels went on a five-play, 83-yard drive that ended with a Sam Howell 37-yard TD pass to Dyami Brown.

UNC 7, VT 0 (1st quarter): First-drive touchdown

Carolina marched the opening drive of the game 75 yards in 11 yards capped off by a 1-yard Javonte Williams touchdown run. It marked the third straight game the Tar Heels have scored on their first possession.

UNC 14, VT 0 (1st quarter): Dazz and Dyami show

The Heels capitalized after a 28-yard catch by Dazz Newsome when quarterback Sam Howell connected with Dyami Brown for a 37-yard score.

UNC football injury update: Storm Duck, others

The Tar Heels will be without starting corner back Storm Duck, who is out with a lower body injury, and starting nose guard Raymond Vohasek, who is out with an upper body injury.

Va Tech COVID update: Still without 15, including Luke Tenuta

The Hokies are without 15 players including starting right tackle Luke Tenuta and safety Divine Deablo.

How to watch on TV: UNC vs Va Tech football

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ABC (WTVD-11) at noon.

College football betting lines: Tar Heels are favored

As of Saturday morning, North Carolina was a 3-point favorite, according to espn.com. The over/under was 57.5.

