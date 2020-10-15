FSU’s biggest offensive threat will not play when Seminoles host UNC on Saturday

UNC head coach Mack Brown gave a glowing assessment of Florida State’s Tamorrion Terry on Wednesday morning: “the best wide receiver we’ve seen so far” through four conference games.

And that’s for good reason. Terry, a 6-foot-4 junior, logged a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season for FSU last year. And he’s stayed hot in 2020, with a team-high 21 catches for 275 yards and a touchdown. Last week, against then-No. 5 Notre Dame, he went for a season-best nine catches and 146 yards.

Now, though, the struggling Seminoles will be without their top offensive threat against the Tar Heels.

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Terry will get knee surgery this week to fix a swelling issue. He’ll miss at least a few games, including Saturday’s against North Carolina. The star wide receiver confirmed the news on his Twitter account Wednesday night, writing: “Send ya prayers.”

Terry’s absence puts Florida State in a bind. Tight end Camren McDonald (12 catches for 127 yards) and wide receiver Ontaria Wilson (13 for 124) will see natural bumps in usage, but FSU doesn’t have much depth behind those two. No other Seminole receiver has more than five catches or 58 yards this season.

It changes things for North Carolina’s pass defense, too, which is officially without its top corner, Storm Duck, and may be without its top nickel, Ja’Qurious Conley. With Terry out, the Tar Heels’ defensive backs will, by default, have a better chance to rebound after a middling performance against VT.

FSU vs UNC: Inside the numbers

Records: No. 5 UNC 3-0 (3-0 ACC); Florida State 1-3 (0-3 ACC

UNC offense: 37.7 ppg | 506.7 ypg | 261.7 passing ypg | 245 rushing ypg

Florida State defense (allowed): 33.5 ppg | 454 ypg | 259.8 passing ypg | 194.3 rushing ypg

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Florida State offense: 22.5 ppg | 393.3 ypg | 224.3 passing ypg | 169 rushing ypg

UNC defense (allowed): 24.3 ppg | 350 ypg | 227.3 passing ypg | 122.7 rushing ypg

UNC run game vs. FSU run defense

Well, this section’s getting repetitive. Michael Carter (17 carries for 214 yards and two TDs) and Javonte Williams (20 for 169 and two TDs) starred again for UNC last week and made their case for the best running back duo in the nation. The UNC offensive line that cleared the way for those 383 combined yards got some love, too, with center Brian Anderson being named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

In two games against unranked opponents, FSU has defended the run decently. But in two games against ranked opponents — Miami and Notre Dame — the Seminoles have been gashed. The Fighting Irish ran 42 times for 353 yards and three touchdowns in their 42-26 win over FSU last week. Amari Gainer has been prolific at linebacker with a team-high 32 tackles.

UNC pass game vs. FSU pass defense

Outside of a few drops, UNC’s passing offense hit all the right notes against VT. Quarterback Sam Howell didn’t throw an interception for the first game this season, Dyami Brown caught long touchdowns of 37 and 43 yards and Dazz Newsome finally got involved with a team-high seven catches and 69 yards.

Corner Asante Samuel Jr. has been absolute ball hawk for FSU’s secondary, with three interceptions already this season after snagging just one as a sophomore. He’s the leader of a mid-tier pass defense that, interestingly, is coming off its best game. The Seminoles held Notre Dame to 201 passing yards, although game flow played a role in that number. Senior Marvin Wilson leads a talented defensive line.

FSU run game vs. UNC run defense

The Seminoles have used a running back by committee approach to good results. Lawrance Toafili (164 yards) has been the team’s most explosive back, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. La’Damian Webb and Jashuan Corbin (153) are in the mix, too. But quarterback Jordan Travis (a team-high 43 carries and 235 yards) is the engine that really makes this attack go.

UNC’s rushing defense was bound to fall off at some point, after its first two opponents mostly neglected the ground game. That happened in dramatic fashion against VT, which ran 48 times for 260 yards. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman pointed out that FSU likes to utilize the same motion and sweep plays VT used — so, North Carolina has some recent experience there. The Tar Heels’ run defense and pass rush both felt the absence of lineman Ray Vohasek, who’s questionable for Saturday.

FSU pass game vs. UNC pass defense

Travis took over FSU’s quarterback job two weekends ago, after neither James Blackman nor Tate Rodemaker could find any traction. He’s given the Seminole offense a much-needed boost and performed admirably against Notre Dame: 13 of 24 for 204 yards, a touchdown and a pick, plus 19 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown as FSU hung around on the road.

Terry also had his best game of the season in Travis’ first full start. But with Terry out of the picture this weekend, UNC can focus in Travis himself, who may end up trying to beat the Tar Heels with his legs. Pass rush will be a crucial asset here — UNC had seven QB hurries but just one sack last week in its worst defensive showing of the season, and that’s no coincidence.

UNC special teams vs. FSU special teams

North Carolina’s special teams have leveled out a bit after a chaotic first week. Kicker Grayson Atkins (8 of 8 on extra points, no field goal attempts) and punter Ben Kiernan (three punts, including one for 50 yards) didn’t have much to worry about in last week’s shootout win. Carter and Newsome remain legitimate threats on kickoff and punt returns, respectively.

FSU’s Wilson, who is considered one of the top defensive tackles in the 2021 NFL Draft, can be a game-changing special teams threat, too — he blocked two field goals in the Seminoles’ season opener against Georgia Tech. Add in a teammate’s blocked extra point, and FSU is tied for first in the country with three blocked kicks. UNC had three kicks blocked last season, but the team hasn’t allowed one in 2020.

UNC intangibles vs. Florida State intangibles

A lack of turnovers (one in three games) and an excess of penalties (29 for an average of 91.3 yards per game) remain nagging concerns for UNC. FSU has given the ball away eight times (six interceptions, two lost fumbles), which is tied for sixth most in the country, so there’s an opportunity there.

Saturday’s game is also heavy on fun storylines. Brown, a 1974 FSU alumnus, is 0-9 against his alma mater. Howell is a former FSU commit (albeit under a different coaching staff). And the last time UNC played as the No. 5 team in the country, it lost at home to Florida State in 1997. In terms of pure talent and pro potential, Brown said FSU is UNC’s toughest opponent so far. The question is: can the Seminoles put together a complete game and challenge the Tar Heels for coach Mike Norvell’s first signature win?