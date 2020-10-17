UNC vs FSU football live in-game updates: Tar Heels - Seminoles to kick off at 7:30

UNC is at Florida State in an ACC football game Saturday night.

Oddly, UNC coach Mack Brown is 0-9 in his career against Florida State, his alma mater. But the Tar Heels enter as big favorites, as the Tar Heels are 3-0 and ranked No. 5 in the country and the Seminoles are 1-3, their only win over Jacksonville State.

The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

How to watch TV for UNC football vs FSU

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ABC (WTVD-11) at 7:30 p.m.

College football betting odds: Tar Heels are favored

As of Friday, North Carolina was a 13.5-point favorite, according to espn.com. The over/under was 64.

UNC football schedule / results





Week 1 — UNC 31, Syracuse 6

Week 2 — UNC 26, Boston College 22

Week 3 — UNC 56, Virginia Tech 45

Oct. 17 — UNC at Florida State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 — N.C. State at UNC, TBD

Oct. 31 — UNC at Virginia, TBD

Nov. 7 — UNC at Duke, TBD

Nov. 14 — Wake Forest at UNC, TBD

Nov. 27 — Notre Dame at UNC, TBD

Dec. 5 — UNC at Miami, TBD

Dec. 11 — Western Carolina at UNC, 7 p.m.

FSU football schedule / results

Week 1 — Georgia Tech 16, Florida State 13

Week 2 — Miami 52, Florida State 10

Week 3 — Florida State 41, Jacksonville State 24

Week 4 — Notre Dame 42, Florida State 26

Oct. 17 — UNC at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Oct. 24 — Florida State at Louisville, Noon, ESPN3

Nov. 7 — Pittsburgh at Florida State, TBD

Nov. 14 — Florida State at N.C. State, TBD

Nov. 21 — Clemson at Florida State, TBD

Nov. 28 — Virginia at Florida State, TBD

Dec. 5 — Florida State at Duke, TBD

ACC Network / ACC football TV schedule

Pittsburgh at Miami, Noon, ACC Network

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC

Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, ESPN3

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Duke at N.C. State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network

UNC at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network