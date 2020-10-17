North Carolina
UNC vs FSU football live in-game updates: Tar Heels - Seminoles to kick off at 7:30
UNC is at Florida State in an ACC football game Saturday night.
Oddly, UNC coach Mack Brown is 0-9 in his career against Florida State, his alma mater. But the Tar Heels enter as big favorites, as the Tar Heels are 3-0 and ranked No. 5 in the country and the Seminoles are 1-3, their only win over Jacksonville State.
The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Check back here for live in-game updates.
How to watch TV for UNC football vs FSU
Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ABC (WTVD-11) at 7:30 p.m.
College football betting odds: Tar Heels are favored
As of Friday, North Carolina was a 13.5-point favorite, according to espn.com. The over/under was 64.
UNC football schedule / results
Week 1 — UNC 31, Syracuse 6
Week 2 — UNC 26, Boston College 22
Week 3 — UNC 56, Virginia Tech 45
Oct. 17 — UNC at Florida State, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 — N.C. State at UNC, TBD
Oct. 31 — UNC at Virginia, TBD
Nov. 7 — UNC at Duke, TBD
Nov. 14 — Wake Forest at UNC, TBD
Nov. 27 — Notre Dame at UNC, TBD
Dec. 5 — UNC at Miami, TBD
Dec. 11 — Western Carolina at UNC, 7 p.m.
FSU football schedule / results
Week 1 — Georgia Tech 16, Florida State 13
Week 2 — Miami 52, Florida State 10
Week 3 — Florida State 41, Jacksonville State 24
Week 4 — Notre Dame 42, Florida State 26
Oct. 17 — UNC at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Oct. 24 — Florida State at Louisville, Noon, ESPN3
Nov. 7 — Pittsburgh at Florida State, TBD
Nov. 14 — Florida State at N.C. State, TBD
Nov. 21 — Clemson at Florida State, TBD
Nov. 28 — Virginia at Florida State, TBD
Dec. 5 — Florida State at Duke, TBD
ACC Network / ACC football TV schedule
Pittsburgh at Miami, Noon, ACC Network
Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC
Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, ESPN3
Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC
Duke at N.C. State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network
UNC at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network
