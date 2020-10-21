A player brawl. A coach fight. The story of when UNC, NCSU last played as ranked teams.

When N.C State and North Carolina last played each other as nationally ranked teams, there was a brawl on the UNC sideline — with shoves, punches and swinging helmets — and two assistant coaches went all WWE when it was over, as they body-slammed and wrestled on the turf.

Other than that, it was a nice, cool fall afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium.

UNC won 35-14, Mack Brown’s first win over the Wolfpack.

The Tar Heels were ranked 18th and the Pack 19th that September Saturday in 1993. After five straight losses to the Wolfpack, Brown was aching to win the rivalry game.

In Brown’s first two years, the Pack won in blowouts. Then came a walk-off 56-yard field goal. The Wolfpack’s 24-7 win in 1991 included a 99-yard pick-six, and a year later quarterback Terry Jordan, who broke a wrist in the ‘91 game, was 23-of-25 passing for 361 yards in the Pack’s 27-20 win at Kenan Stadium.

A melee during the game

Then things changed. Wolfpack coach Dick Sheridan resigned after the 1992 season. Mike O’Cain was the Wolfpack’s head coach, handpicked and promoted by then athletic director Todd Turner. Brown’s strong recruiting classes were tilting the talent edge to UNC.

UNC trailed 14-10 at halftime in the ‘93 game. But late in the first half, Tar Heels quarterback Jason Stanicek was scrambling toward the UNC sideline when he was pushed out of bounds by the Pack’s Ricky Bell, Stanicek tumbling over a bench.

Within seconds, there were guys in red and white surrounded by guys in blue and white. Helmets were being swung. What prevented the melee from becoming an all-out rumble was the NCSU coaches keeping their players on the Wolfpack sideline until order was restored.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“When we came back to the line after the brawl some of the State players said something like, ‘If you think that’s bad we got something else to give you in the second half,’” UNC offensive lineman Shawn Hocker told reporters after the game. “We talked about that at halftime.”

UNC’s Bucky Brooks, a Raleigh native, said: “It was like a call on our manhood.”

Stanicek shrugged the hit off as “one of those things that happens” in a football game but said, “We were more psyched after the incident.”

N.C. State’s James Walker was ejected and O’Cain said after the game that the ejection had a detrimental effect on the Pack. “We lost some enthusiasm and intensity and never regained it,” he said.

UNC quickly took charge in the second half. Marcus Wall returned the kickoff 50 yards and tailback Curtis Johnson took it from there with a 50-yard TD run, finishing with 153 of UNC’s 301 rushing yards.

And then the post game, the aftermath.

Coaches wrestle after the game

There was some bad blood between UNC assistant coach Donnie Thompson and Ted Cain, the Pack’s offensive coordinator, that apparently stemmed from recruiting. Whatever the reason for their blowup, the two went at each other, Thompson tackled Cain and the two had to be yanked away from each other as players from both teams watched in amazement.

ACC commissioner Gene Corrigan quickly took corrective action. He suspended Thompson and Cain for one game. He had a conference call for all ACC coaches to discuss player behavior — there also had been a fight in the Duke-Virginia game the same day.

UNC went on to a 10-3 season and the Wolfpack was 7-5 as both played in bowl games — UNC in the Gator, lost to Alabama, and N.C. State lost to Michigan in the Hall of Fame Bowl. The Tar Heels finished 19th in the final AP poll.

Twenty-seven years later, it’s the Pack and the Tar Heels again, both ranked. This one will be in Kenan Stadium with Brown again on the UNC sideline and Dave Doeren, 3-0 at Kenan, coaching the Wolfpack.

The Tar Heels were No. 5 before stumbling last week at Florida State, and dropping to No. 14. The Pack, after its comeback win over Duke, is in the national rankings for the first time since the 2018 season and is ranked 23rd.

“None of these rankings matter until the end of the season,” Doeren said in his press conference Monday. “It won’t matter until we play our last game.”

What does matter, a lot, is the next game.

(Staff writer Chip Alexander covered UNC athletics in 1993 for the N&O.)

No. 23 NC State at No. 14 UNC

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

Watch: ESPN