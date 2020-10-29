UNC football has welcomed a youth movement, which adds much needed depth

Boston College wide receiver CJ Lewis makes a touchdown reception against North Carolina defensive back Obi Egbuna (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

North Carolina freshman wide receiver Josh Downs had gone over a month since his only reception, in the season opener, when his number was called against N.C. State last week. The Tar Heels depth at his position makes playing time hard to come by, yet here was Downs catching a 17-yard strike against the Wolfpack marking his first collegiate touchdown.

Opportunities are sneaky like that for many of Carolina’s underclassmen, but they are essential for the depth UNC coach Mack Brown is trying to build.

In most seasons, the process would have played out during spring practice and in early nonconference games that afford coaches an opportunity to go deeper into its roster and get experience for key backups. The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated those chances this season, forcing Brown to weigh the right time to get his younger players game experience without risking a slip in performance.

“It’s a tough call,” Brown said. “Who do you play? How often? How many plays do you play them? And when do you put them in the game where you can get them experience and not lose the game?”

It hasn’t been easy finding that balance. When starting cornerback Storm Duck was injured late at Boston College, sophomore Obi Egbuna was thrown in a tough position replacing him on potentially the game-tying drive. Egbuna gave up a touchdown, but of course junior Trey Morrison’s interception on the two-point conversion preserved the Heels’ win.

Brown was pleased that Carolina used 66 players in its win over the Wolfpack. As the No. 15 Heels (4-1, 4-1 ACC) travel to face Virginia (1-4, 1-4) Saturday at 8 p.m., he’ll consider it a bonus if they are able to do it again.

The normal roster attrition that occurs during a football season from injuries or suspensions or poor play fosters the need to develop depth. It became a bit more urgent this season with the addition of COVID-19 protocols put in place, which have the potential of shutting a player down for weeks. Thus, Brown has a philosophy on how and when is a good time to steal some snaps for his younger guys.

“You usually play the young ones between the two 20s and in some cases, don’t put them all in at the same time,” Brown said. “Let a guy get some some plays with the older ones around him so he can’t mess it up.”

No matter how insignificant it may seem, the players view those chances as a way to prove themselves. Sophomore receiver Emory Simmons didn’t have a reception through the first four games, but was thrown into the starting lineup against the Wolfpack when senior Beau Corrales was injured and could not play.

“I feel like I went through my due diligence as far as with coaches that they could trust me now to put me on the field,” said Simmons, who caught five passes for 38 yards against the Pack. “When Beau comes back that’s perfectly fine. But at least I’ll know that they trust me to put me in whenever he’s tired. I can go in and spare him a little bit where it keeps his legs fresh.”

Special teams are often used as a way to get underclassmen a taste of live action, but at some point they have to play their position. That’s why freshman cornerback Tony Grimes playing 15 snaps against N.C. State was considerable. Grimes, who reclassified to enroll at UNC early, should be a senior in high school right now.

One of the places it matters most is the defensive line. Brown pointed out starting defensive tackle Jahlil Taylor had a productive game in playing just 21 snaps. Against Florida State, when they trailed the entire game and couldn’t spare many plays to use backups, Taylor played around 60 snaps.

“If we can keep fresh guys in the game at all times, that’s really going to make us better especially on defense because those guys have to chase somebody down every play,” Brown said.

The best teams usually rely on veteran players and only the exceptionally talented underclassmen find a way into the rotation. In year two under Brown, the Tar Heels are still trying to work toward building that model even if it means getting their young players experience one snap at a time.