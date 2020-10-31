UNC vs Virginia football live updates: Tar Heels take lead on 76-yard touchdown

Virginia’s Charles Snowden celebrates a sack of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell in first half action as the Tar Heels face the Cavaliers Saturday night, Oct. 31, 2020. rwillett@newsobserver.com

K.Brown TD: North Carolina 20, Virginia 13

Khafre Brown caught a 76-yard touchdown pass -- in which he caught it after about 25 yards and ran the rest of the way untouched after two Cavalier defenders tripped over each other. UNC quarterback Sam Howell is now 7-of-8 for 167 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Atkins FG: North Carolina 13, Virginia 13

UNC two touchdowns erased and had to settle for Grayson Atkins’ 30-yard field goal. Tight end Kamari Morales was called for holding to wipe out a 10-yard touchdown run by Sam Howell. Then on a bizarre play, Howell was hit as he threw and fumbled. He picked up the ball and ran it in for a score, but officials had blown the play dead -- presumably thinking it was an incomplete pass. UNC got the choice, by rule, to replay the down and came up short on third down, which led to the kick.

End 1st Qtr: Carolina driving

The first quarter finished without a punt from either team -- all four complete drives ended with scores. The Tar Heels have marched the fifth drive of the quarter down to the UVA 12 when play resumes. Both quarterbacks have thrown for 88 yards. UNC’s defense has already allowed 62 yards rushing after giving up just 34 rushing yards the entire game against N.C. State last week.

Simpson TD: Virginia 13, North Carolina 10

Virginia’s Shane Simpson took a simple swing pass 71 yards for a touchdown after UNC linebacker Chazz Surratt took a bad pursuit angle and no other Tar Heel defender was close enough to pursue.

Atkins FG: North Carolina 10, Virginia 6

Grayson Atkins, who has made just 4 of 8 field goal attempts this season, nailed a 51-yard kick for the Heels to go up four.

Armstrong TD: North Carolina 7, Virginia 6

The Cavaliers responded to the Heels’ fast score with a 10-play drive with nearly all of their 75 yards coming on the ground. Their only pass was a 17-yard reception. UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong finished off the drive with a 23-yard scoring run.

Brown TD: North Carolina 7, Virginia 0

The Tar Heels needed just four plays before scoring for the fifth time in six opening drives this season. Sam Howell connected with receiver Dyami Brown for a 54-yard touchdown strike.

Carolina’s injury report

Cornerbacks Storm Duck and Kyler McMichael are out for tonight’s game as is receiver Beau Corrales. All players have lower body injuries according to UNC. Duck hasn’t played since the Boston College game on Oct. 3. Corrales is missing his second straight game and McMichael had started every game this season before tonight.

UNC storm troopers for Halloween

Carolina is going with the all white look -- helmets, jerseys and pants -- for tonight’s game. The Tar Heels like to call it their Storm Troopers uniform. UNC coach Mack Brown pointed out earlier this week that he has nothing to do with the uniform combinations from game-to-game. The team’s leadership committee is responsible for deciding how the Heels will look. Now, we’ll find out how they play against a 1-4 team on the road.

