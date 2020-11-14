Wake Forest vs UNC live updates: Tar Heels back in front in second quarter

UNC hosts Wake Forest at noon Saturday on the ACC Network. The News & Observer’s C.L. Brown is at Kenan Memorial Stadium to cover the game and help provide live updates here throughout the day.

Dazz Newsome TD: UNC 24, Wake Forest 21

UNC’s Dazz Newsome caught his second touchdown pass of the game, this one a 44-yard strike from Sam Howell with 12:45 left in the second quarter. Newsome has already caught six passes for 146 yards in the game.

Donavon Greene TD: Wake Forest 21, UNC 17

One play after he made a superb play on a 37-yard reception, Wake Forest wide receiver Donavon Greene caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Sam Hartman over the middle with 14:55 left until halftime.

Dyami Brown TD: UNC 17, Wake Forest 14

A wild first quarter continued as Dyami Brown caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Sam Howell giving the Tar Heels a three-point lead. The touchdown came with 29 seconds left in a back-and-forth first quarter.

North Carolina’s Dyami Brown (2) pulls in a 54-yard pass from quarterback Sam Howell against the defense of Wake Forest’s Ja’Sir Taylor (6) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Jaquarii Roberson TD: Wake Forest 14, UNC 10

Wake Forest needed just three plays to move 80 yards and regain the lead on Jaquarii Roberson’s 40-yard touchdown catch from Sam Hartman with 2:06 left in the first quarter.

Grayson Atkins FG: UNC 10, Wake Forest 7

After a spectacular play by wide receiver Dyami Brown moved UNC inside the Wake Forest 10, the Tar Heels’ drive stalled before Grayson Atkins booted a 26-yard field goal with 3:01 to play in the first quarter. Brown set up the score on a play that first appeared to be a Wake Forest interception by Ja’Sir Taylor. But Brown grabbed the ball out of Taylor’s hands for a 54-yard reception to the Wake Forest 9.

Dazz Newsome TD: Wake Forest 7, UNC 7

On the first play from scrimmage after Wake took the lead, the Tar Heels struck back as Dazz Newsome caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Sam Howell with 7:47 left in the first quarter.

North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) tries to dive into the end zone but was ruled out of bounds in the first quarter against Wake Forest at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Kenneth Walker TD: Wake Forest 7, UNC 0

Wake Forest’s defense came up with a fourth-down stop and the Demon Deacons proceeded to drive 63 yards for the game’s first touchdown. Kenneth Walker ran 2 yards for the score from a wildcat formation with 7:58 remaining in the first quarter. It’s Walker’s 12th touchdown run of the season.

UNC opening drive stopped

For just the second time this season, North Carolina failed to produce a touchdown on its opening drive. Wake stopped running back Javonte Williams on a fourth-and-2, marking the first time since Florida State that the Heels did not score on their first possession.

UNC injury update

As previously announced, cornerback Storm Duck and wide receiver Beau Corrales are out for the Tar Heels, each with lower body injuries. Starting center Brian Anderson was announced as a game time decision. Anderson participated in warm ups, but is unable to play. Freshman Quiron Johnson made his first start in Anderson’s place.

According to Wake Forest beat writer Conor O’Neill, who’s at the stadium for the News & Observer today, the following Demon Deacons players, whose availability for today’s game were in doubt, are in uniform: Defensive backs Luke Masterson and Nasir Greer, and linebackers Ja’Cquez Williams and Chase Jones.

Wake Forest vs UNC betting odds

As of Saturday morning, UNC was a 13.5-point favorite over Wake Forest. The over/under was 69.5.

How to watch or stream Wake Forest-UNC

Today’s kickoff between North Carolina and Wake Forest will be broadcast on the ACC Network. You can stream the game using the ESPN app or on WatchESPN.com with a valid subscription to a cable or satellite package that includes the ACC Network or by subscribing to ESPN-plus.