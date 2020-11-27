Notre Dame vs UNC live updates: Tar Heels eyeing major upset in afternoon kickoff

North Carolina’s Emery Simmons (0) celebrates after scoring on a six-yard pass reception from quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter against Notre Dame on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

News & Observer reporter C.L. Brown is in Chapel Hill for today’s showdown between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 25 North Carolina in Kenan Stadium. Check here for live game updates.

Williams TD: Notre Dame 14, UNC 14.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book turned a busted play into a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Kyren Williams. Book powered the scoring drive with a 43-yard strike to Michael Mayer and followed it with a 33-yard scramble to set up first and goal.

Howell TD: UNC 14, Notre Dame 7.

Sam Howell connected with Dyami Brown on a 51-yard reception to set up Howell’s 1-yard bootleg for a score. The Heels’ 14 points is the second most the Irish have allowed in the first quarter all season. (Florida State scored 17.)

Williams TD: Notre Dame 7, UNC 7.

How do you avoid a 3-and-out? Don’t let it get to third down. The Irish marched 75 yards in nine plays without ever needing a third down conversion. Running back Kyren Williams capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams scores a first half touchdown against North Carolina in ACC football action in Chapel Hill, N.C. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Simmons TD: UNC 7, Notre Dame 0.

North Carolina receiver Emery Simmons caught a 6-yard fade pattern for a touchdown, out jumping Notre Dame cornerback TaRiq Bracy for the score. It marked the Tar Heels’ seventh opening drive this season that they scored a touchdown.

Duck out

UNC announced cornerback Storm Duck, who hasn’t played since the second game of the season, will be out against Notre Dame. Duck had returned to practice this week for the first time since suffering a lower body injury in the fourth quarter against the Eagles on Oct. 3.

Notre Dame vs UNC betting odds





As of Saturday morning, Notre Dame was a 6-point favorite over UNC. The over/under was 69.

How to watch or stream Notre Dame-UNC

Today’s kickoff between North Carolina and Notre Dame will be broadcast on the ABC. You can stream the game using the ABC Sports app or FuboTV, regional restrictions will apply.