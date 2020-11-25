View photos from UNC’s basketball game against College of Charleston

Photos from the University of North Carolina Tar Heels season-opener basketball game against the College of Charleston Wednesday night, Nov. 25, 2020 in Chapel Hill. This gallery will be updated during the game.

The North Carolina Tar Heels warm up for their season opening game against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina senior Andrew Platek (3) leads the Tar Heels into a nearly empty Smith Center for the Tar Heels’ game against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) goes up for a dunk during warm ups for the season opening game against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) dunks over College of Charleston’s Lorenzo Edwards (21) during the first half on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team on defense in first half against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) defends College of Charleston’s Zep Jasper (12) defense during the first half on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) secures a loose ball from College of Charleston’s Zep Jasper (12) defense during the first half on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) forces a turnover by College of Charleston’s Zep Jasper (12) defense during the first half on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) defends College of Charleston’s Dontavius King (4) during the first half on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

College of Charleston’s Osinachi Smart (33) gets a dunk over North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) during the first half on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

College of Charleston players leave the court following their 79-60 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his team during a time out in second half against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Walker Kessler (13) puts up a shot over College of Charleston’s Osinachi Smart (33) during the second half on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kessler scored six points in his debut with the Tar Heels. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s DayÕRon Sharpe (11) muscles his way to the basket against College of Charleston’s Dontavius King (4) during the second half on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Sharpe scored 13 points in the Tar Heels’ 79-60 victory. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against the College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Roy Williams hangs his head after a foul was called on Garrison Brooks in second half against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Only a handful of fans, mostly parents and friends of players were in attendance for the Tar Heels’ first basketball game of the season against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com