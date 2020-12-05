Western Carolina vs UNC live updates: Tar Heels look to finish strong on senior day

UNC hosts Western Carolina at noon Saturday on the ACC Network. The News & Observer’s C.L. Brown is at Kenan Memorial Stadium to cover the game and help provide live updates here throughout the day.

NEWSOME TD: UNC 42, WCU 3

Carolina took advantage of a 9-yard punt by Brandon Dickerson and scored in 11 seconds. Quarterback Sam Howell hit Khafre Brown for a 24-yard pass. Howell then found Dazz Newsome on a crossing route for a 26-yard score. It matches the Heels’ 42 points in the first half against Duke for most points in a half this season.

CARTER TD: UNC 35, WCU 3.

Michael Carter records his third rushing touchdown of the half, this time from 5 yards out. It’s the second time in his career he’s had three touchdowns in a game. The first was against Mercer last season.

MCQUEEN FUMBLE

The Tar Heels defense gets their first takeaway when Cam’Ron Kelly jarred the ball free from WCU running back Syheam McQueen. Kevin Hester Jr., recovered for the Heels, giving them possession at the WCU 47.

WILLIAMS TD: UNC 28, WCU 3.

Javonte Williams scored his 16th rushing touchdown this season on a 3-yard, fourth down run. Williams helped set up the score catching a flat pass and taking it 32 yards into WCU territory.

GROVES FUMBLE

Western forced the first turnover of the game when cornerback A.J. Rogers stripped Rontavius Groves after a 17-yard reception and the Catamounts recovered at their own 29 yard line.

CARTER TD: UNC 21, WCU 3

Michael Carter scored on a 22-yard run, which allowed him to pass Ethan Horton and Natrone Means to move into sixth place in program history with 3,076 career rushing yards. Dazz Newsome’s 22-yard punt return helped set up the score.

GREEN TD: UNC 14, WCU 3.

Antoine Green takes his first catch of the season 22 yards for a score. The touchdown pass was set up after quarterback Sam Howell ripped off a career-long 30-yard run.

ROBERTSON FG: WCU 3, UNC 7.

Paxton Robertson made a 40-yard field goal as the Catamounts capped off a 10-play, 52-yard drive.

CARTER TD: UNC 7, WCU 0.

Running back Michael Carter ran 17 yards up the middle practically untouched to give the Tar Heels an early lead. It marks the eighth time this season they’ve scored on their first possession in a game.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.