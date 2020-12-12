North Carolina overcomes an 11-point deficit to beat NC Central basketball

North Carolina basketball has a bit of brand in non-conference play: hosting an in-state school, coming out sloppy and eventually wearing down its opponent with a glut of rebounds, free throw attempts and talented forwards to log a comfortable win.

Even with an impromptu opponent — North Carolina Central instead of Elon — in the most unpredictable college basketball season to date, that still held true for the No. 16 Tar Heels, who overcame an early 11-point deficit to cruise past the Eagles, 73-67, at the Smith Center.

Forward Armando Bacot had a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for UNC, which moved to 3-3 ahead a big matchup with Ohio State next Saturday, while three more players added double-digit points and the Tar Heels shot 31 free throws to the Eagles’ eight.

N.C. Central started out red hot in the first half, with five players (including preseason MEAC first-teamer C.J. Keyser) combining to make seven consecutive shots. The resulting score — 19-8 N.C. Central with 11:38 to go — marked the fourth time in six games this season UNC has trailed by 10 or more points in the first half.

Enter Bacot, the 6-10 sophomore who bullied his way into the paint for four offensive rebounds, 10 free throw attempts and 15 points (half of UNC’s total) in the first half.

Bacot’s aggressiveness was key in keeping UNC within striking distance — at times, he was the team’s only offense — and he scored six points during a 10-0 run over the half’s last five minutes that put the Tar Heels up 30-28 at halftime on an Eagles team that had gone cold.

CJ Keyser keeps Eagles alive in second half against Tar Heels

Keyser kept N.C. Central alive in the second half — his body control while maneuvering pick and rolls was especially excellent — but the rest of North Carolina’s offense outside of Bacot gradually woke up.

As the Tar Heels’ small lead gradually grew behind the contributions of freshmen Caleb Love (nine second-half points) and Day’Ron Sharpe (three demoralizing alley-oops), so did their rebounding, free throw and points in the paint numbers.

How much did North Carolina feast low? Before guard Andrew Platek made the team’s first two 3-pointers late in the second half, UNC had scored 49 of its 53 points either in the paint or at the free-throw line. N.C. Central’s forwards, the tallest of whom is 6-9, took a beating and soon wore down.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

After Platek made a wide-open layup, capping off his own miniature 8-0 run, putting UNC up 57-42 with 9:11 to go and forcing a N.C. Central timeout, Saturday’s game was all but over.

Head coach LeVelle Moton’s Eagles, who dropped to 1-3 on the year, seemed a little gassed to end the first half. That went into full effect as they shot under 50% from the field in the second and made just three 3-pointers, with two of them coming in garbage time.

The Eagles did mount a 9-0 run in the game’s final minute, but it wasn’t enough to rattle the Tar Heels, who subbed in their starters, broke a press and dribbled out the clock.