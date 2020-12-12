Raleigh News & Observer Logo
UNC at Miami football live updates

North CarolinaÕs Garrett Walston (84) collides with Western Carolina’s A.J. Rogers after a 13-yard pass reception from quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North CarolinaÕs Garrett Walston (84) collides with Western Carolina's A.J. Rogers after a 13-yard pass reception from quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

No. 20 North Carolina travels to No. 9 Miami for its regular season finale at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The News & Observer’s C.L. Brown will provide live updates here throughout the day.

Atkins FG: UNC 24, Miami 3

UNC’s Grayson Atkins’ 21-yard field goal was set up by a 68-yard run by Javonte Williams. That allowed him to surpass 1,000 yards on the season, joining Michael Carter who did so in the first quarter.

Carter TD: UNC 21, Miami 3

Michael Carter took a handoff 65 yards untouched for a score and a 21-point first quarter for the Heels. UNC took over the ball thanks to a fourth down stop by linebacker Chazz Surratt when he met running back Donald Chaney Jr., head on for no gain.

Williams TD: UNC 14, Miami 3

Carolina goes for it on a fourth and goal and Javonte Williams scores for the second time on a 1-yard run. The drive benefited from a penalty that nullified an interception thrown by Sam Howell, but he seemed to know it was a free play.

Williams TD: UNC 7, Miami 3

Javonte Williams scored a 1-yard touchdown that overturned a ruling that he was down short of the goal line. Carolina scored touchdowns on eight of its opening drives this season. Williams’ run was set up by a 51-yard reception by Dyami Brown on the Heels second play of scrimmage.

Borregales FG: Miami 3, UNC 0.

Miami’s Jose Borregales kicked a 47-yard field goal on the Hurricanes’ opening drive. UNC came up with a big third down stop thanks to Ray Vohasek and Tyrone Hopper to force the kick.

Injury update

UNC cornerback Obi Egbuna is out for the game with a lower body injury.

