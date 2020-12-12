UNC at Miami football live updates

North CarolinaÕs Garrett Walston (84) collides with Western Carolina’s A.J. Rogers after a 13-yard pass reception from quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

No. 20 North Carolina travels to No. 9 Miami for its regular season finale at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The News & Observer’s C.L. Brown will provide live updates here throughout the day.

Atkins FG: UNC 24, Miami 3

UNC’s Grayson Atkins’ 21-yard field goal was set up by a 68-yard run by Javonte Williams. That allowed him to surpass 1,000 yards on the season, joining Michael Carter who did so in the first quarter.

Carter TD: UNC 21, Miami 3

Michael Carter took a handoff 65 yards untouched for a score and a 21-point first quarter for the Heels. UNC took over the ball thanks to a fourth down stop by linebacker Chazz Surratt when he met running back Donald Chaney Jr., head on for no gain.

Williams TD: UNC 14, Miami 3

Carolina goes for it on a fourth and goal and Javonte Williams scores for the second time on a 1-yard run. The drive benefited from a penalty that nullified an interception thrown by Sam Howell, but he seemed to know it was a free play.

Williams TD: UNC 7, Miami 3

Javonte Williams scored a 1-yard touchdown that overturned a ruling that he was down short of the goal line. Carolina scored touchdowns on eight of its opening drives this season. Williams’ run was set up by a 51-yard reception by Dyami Brown on the Heels second play of scrimmage.

Borregales FG: Miami 3, UNC 0.

Miami’s Jose Borregales kicked a 47-yard field goal on the Hurricanes’ opening drive. UNC came up with a big third down stop thanks to Ray Vohasek and Tyrone Hopper to force the kick.

Injury update

UNC cornerback Obi Egbuna is out for the game with a lower body injury.