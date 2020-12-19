Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

View photos from UNC vs. Kentucky in college basketball action

North Carolina’s Caleb Love, left, drives to the basket against Kentucky’s Devin Askew in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Cleveland.
North Carolina’s Caleb Love, left, drives to the basket against Kentucky’s Devin Askew in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP

Check out photos from the University of North Carolina Tar Heels college basketball game against the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

NorthCarolinaKentuckyBasketball.JPG
North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) drives past Kentucky’s Devin Askew (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP

NorthCarolinaKentuckyBasketball (3).JPG
Kentucky’s Brandon Boston Jr., left, passes against North Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP

NorthCarolinaKentuckyBasketball (1).JPG
Kentucky’s Lance Ware, left, and Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson, right, put pressure on North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, center, the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP

NorthCarolinaKentuckyBasketball (2).JPG
Kentucky’s Davion Mintz (10) drive past North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use