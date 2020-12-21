Three key UNC Tar Heels starters opt out of playing in the Orange Bowl

Instead of preparing for Texas A&M, North Carolina’s leading tackler, leading rusher and leading receiver will instead start getting ready for the NFL Draft.

Linebacker Chazz Surratt, running back Michael Carter and wide receiver Dyami Brown all announced Monday over social media that their college football careers will end short of appearing with the Tar Heels in the Orange Bowl. Surratt and Carter were both seniors; Brown was a junior.

“We really appreciate what Chazz has done. He could have opted out the whole season — his brother decided to do that,” UNC coach Mack Brown told reporters Monday. “He could have opted out after any game during the year. And he didn’t. He played the whole season and fought his guts out for us for two years and did a great job. Michael Carter’s been one of the best leaders and players I’ve ever been around. Dyami stepped up; he’s one of the fastest receivers in the country. He’s made a huge difference in this offense. So you have to thank those guys and really appreciate what they’ve accomplished for us.”

Despite the news, the mood around the Tar Heels (8-3) was still very much upbeat with making their first major bowl appearance since the 1950 Cotton Bowl.

Surratt, who had 91 tackles, has led the team in tackles the past two seasons after converting from quarterback his freshman and sophomore seasons. His absence will leave quite the void in the interior of the defense. Starting linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel said he’s excited to see what sophomore Eugene Asante will do with the opportunity to play.

“Seeing him this past year, especially in fall camp between our break, scrimmaging against the offense, he looks really good,” Gemmel told reporters on a video news conference. “His speed, his covering, blitzing and hitting holes. So, I mean, I’m excited to see Eugene go out there and play I know he’s excited, too.”

Carter goes out after recording a career-high 308 rushing yards in UNC’s 62-26 win over Miami, the second-best single game in program history. He led the team in rushing with 1,245 yards and an average of 8.0 yards per carry — both of which led the ACC.

But quarterback Sam Howell told reporters his presence in the locker room will be missed more.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“Michael Carter is basically the heart of this football team, so losing him is definitely a big loss,” Howell said.

Carolina’s production shouldn’t fall off without Carter. It should just open up more opportunities for junior Javonte Williams, who rushed for 1,140 yards and led the league with 22 touchdowns combined rushing and receiving. Mack Brown said Williams was still weighing his decision on whether or not to turn pro, but will play in the bowl game.

Speechless and thankful pic.twitter.com/4y9cvboJ5Z — Dyami Brown (@deuce2_) December 21, 2020

Dyami Brown is the first UNC player ever to record back-to-back seasons with 1,000-yards receiving. He led the team with 1,099 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Now the onus for big plays will fall on senior Dazz Newsome, who led the Heels in catches in 2019.

Carolina is deep enough at receiver that Dyami Brown’s decision may not hurt their high-powered offense. Ironically redshirt freshman Khafre Brown, Dyami’s younger brother, could end up benefiting most with more opportunities to get on the field.

“When when somebody steps back and steps out, somebody’s got to fill their place,” Mack Brown said. “And that’s no different than any of our lives or any of our businesses, and I think that’s the the business approach that this team is taking.”