Photos: UNC battles Texas A&M in the 2021 Orange Bowl

North Carolina defensive back Tony Grimes (20) warms up with his teammates for their game against Texas A&M on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina defensive back Tony Grimes (20) warms up with his teammates for their game against Texas A&M on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
View photos from the Orange Bowl as the University of North Carolina Tar Heels battle the Texas A&M Aggies in Miami, Saturday night, Jan. 2, 2021.

North Carolina defensive back Ja’Qurious Conley (0) warms up with his teammates for their game against Texas A&M on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina defensive back Tony Grimes (20) enjoys the stadium music as he warms for the Tar HeelsÕ game against Texas A&M on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
