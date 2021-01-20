Live updates: UNC vs Wake Forest basketball

North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) is called for the offensive foul on N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 22, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina looks to rebound from its loss at Florida State on Saturday against Wake Forest Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Tar Heels look to keep their record at home unblemished against the Demon Deacons, who have yet to win an ACC game under first-year coach Steve Forbes. Check back here for updates during the game and a wrap up upon its completion.

Starting lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks.

Wake Forest: Isaiah Mucius, Davian Williamson, Jonah Anthonio, Ismael Massoud, Ody Oguama

Keep an eye on

* UNC redshirt freshman Anthony Harris provided a burst of energy off the bench against Florida State, scoring five points with three assists in just nine minutes. He’ll be eased into more minutes, but still will be limited.

* Carolina will enjoy a considerable size advantage inside, but Wake Forest could benefit offensively when the Heels’ bigs have to defend on the perimeter. Wake forward Ismael Massoud is shooting 41 percent from 3-point range.

* The Heels have averaged 18.0 second chance points per game, which is the highest they have in the last 10 seasons. Second on the list was the 2017 national championship team that averaged 17.6 second chance points per game.