Live updates: UNC vs NC State basketball

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts talk before N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 22, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State travels to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina at 2 p.m., in an ACC basketball game Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

The Wolfpack have lost three straight games and spent the past 10 days stuck in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocol. The Tar Heels enter after beating Wake Forest 80-73 on Wednesday. Carolina owns a 32-5 record against the Pack under coach Roy Williams. But N.C. State’s 79-76 victory in their meeting on Dec. 22 has it positioned for its first season sweep of UNC since the 2002-03 season.

Heels lead at half

Carolina closed out the half on a 10-2 spurt to take a 43-33 lead over the Wolfpack. The Tar Heels have dominated inside, outscoring the Pack 28-14 in points in the paint. Forwards Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe led the way for UNC, with 12 points apiece on a combined 12-for-16 shooting. Devon Daniels, who led the Pack with 21 points in their first meeting, is their lone player in double figures with 11 points.

Any worries about N.C. State being rusty have been shed early on. The Pack shot 46.7 percent from the floor including 3-for-8 from 3-point range. Where their 10-days off may have showed up is in their eight first half turnovers.

The Heels followed their hot shooting in the second half against Wake Forest by setting a new season-high for a half by shooting 56.8 percent.

Shootout brewing

Carolina and N.C. State have started off in a similar manner as their first meeting when both teams shot more than 50 percent from the field in the first half. The difference is, this one is actually close. The Wolfpack and Tar Heels had seven lead changes throughout the game’s first 14 minutes.

If the Heels finish the half at 50 percent shooting, it will mark the first time this season they have had done it twice in a row. UNC shot a season-high 54.8 percent in the second half against Wake Forest on Wednesday.

In their Dec. 22 meeting, NCSU shot 52 percent in the first half and owned a 49-42 lead at intermission.

Starting lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Blacky, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks.

N.C. State: Braxton Beverly, Devon Daniels, Thomas Allen, Jericole Hellems, D.J. Funderburk.