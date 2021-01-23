UNC battles NC State in ACC basketball action

Chapel Hill, NC
View photos from the University of North Carolina Tar Heels’ college basketball game against rivals the N.C. State Wolfpack Saturday afternoon, Jan. 23, 2021 in Chapel Hill. Photos will be updated during and after the game.
N.C. State’s Shakeel Moore (2) secures a defensive rebound over North Carolina’s DayÕRon Sharpe (11) in the first half on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s DayÕRon Sharpe (11) puts up a shot over NC State’s Manny Bates (15) during the second half on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) blocks a shot by NC State’s Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) drives to the basket against N.C. State’s Cam Hayes (3) during the first half on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts directs his team on defense in the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) drives to the basket past NC State’s Braxton Beverly (10) and Thomas Allen (5) during the first half on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) gets a dunk between North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) and Caleb Love (2) in the first half on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) is trapped by North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) and R.J. Davis (4) in the first half on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) defends North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) in the first half on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on defense in the first half against N.C. State on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Thomas Allen (5) runs a fast break ahead of North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) in the second half on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) defends N.C. State’s Cam Hayes (3) during the first half on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
