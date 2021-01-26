Live updates: UNC at Pitt basketball

North Carolina travels to face Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. in an ACC basketball game Tuesday at the Petersen Events Center. The Tar Heels have won five of their last six games, but have only one road game this season. The Panthers got off to a fast start in league play before losing 76-75 at Wake Forest on Saturday. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Pitt sophomore Justin Champagnie is putting up ACC Player of the Year-worthy numbers averaging 19.9 points and 12.4 rebounds. Carolina sophomore forward Armando Bacot has shot 16-for-22 and averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in his last two games.

UNC frontcourt standing tall

Carolina has taken advantage of Pitt’s small -- and thin -- frontcourt. The combination of Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe combined to score 15 of the Tar Heels first 17 points and collect seven of the team’s eight rebounds.

Pitt’s Justin Champagnie made his first two attempts from the floor -- both 3-pointers -- but hasn’t scored in the last 10 minutes. He leads the Panthers with six points.

Carolina held Pitt without a field goal for eight minutes to take a 20-14 lead into the under-eight minute timeout.

Starting lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot.

Pitt: Ithiel Horton, Xavier Johnson, Au’Diese Toney, Justin Champagnie, Abdoul Karim Coulibaly.