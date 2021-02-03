UNC football adds final piece to recruiting class on National Signing Day

North Carolina coach Mack Brown applauds his players as they enter Hard Rock Stadium for the Tar Heels’ game against Texas A&M in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, January 2, 2021in Miami Gardens, Florida. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina announced on Wednesday the signing of Dontae Balfour as the 19th and final piece of its 2021 football recruiting class. Balfour is the lone addition in the second signing period for UNC in a class that has had 12 early enrollees.

Balfour, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, played cornerback for Bradford High School in Starke, Florida. In three years of varsity, Balfour totaled 14 interceptions and 12 pass breakups. He was ranked as the 17th best cornerback in the class by 247Sports.

Balfour joins Tymir Brown, Dontavius Nash and Deandre Boykins as the Heels’ newest defensive backs signed. UNC’s overall class is currently ranked No. 14 nationally by 247Sports.

“The first thing that stands out on Dontae’s tape when you look at it is his play-making ability,” UNC cornerbacks coach Dre Bly said via video released by the school. “His ability to high point the ball. His ability to make big plays at any point in the game.”