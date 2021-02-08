Tonight’s UNC basketball game vs. Miami has been postponed

The ACC announced North Carolina’s game against Miami scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday is postponed.

According to the release from the league, both schools mutually made the decision not to play. The league did not say whether or not any player tested positive for COVID-19 after their respective games on Saturday.

“The postponement follows a meeting of personnel from both schools, who mutually concluded the game could not move forward today,” a release from the ACC said. “Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.”

A video from a social gathering late Saturday night showed UNC forwards Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot present without masks around about 10 other people, who were also maskless. UNC coach Roy Williams was expected to address that situation following Monday night’s game.

