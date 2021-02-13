North Carolina

Live updates: UNC basketball at Virginia

North Carolina faces Virginia at 6 p.m. in an ACC basketball game Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. The Tar Heels (12-6, 7-4) have not won at Virginia since 2012 -- a string of six straight losses. The Cavaliers (14-3, 10-1) are alone in first place in the ACC standings and maintain a perfect 8-0 record at home. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Starting lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks

Virginia: Kihei Clark, Reese Beekman, Trey Murphy III, Sam Hauser, Jay Huff

