UNC basketball vs. Northeastern live updates
North Carolina takes on Northeastern at 7 p.m. in a break from ACC basketball action Wednesday at the Dean E. Smith Center. This makes the third time this season the Tar Heels (12-7) are playing a team that was not originally on their schedule. (The other two games were N.C. Central, which replaced Elon; and Kentucky, which was substituted for Ohio State. The Heels won both games.) The Huskies (9-7) are currently in second place in the Colonial Athletic Association. It’s just the seventh home game for the Tar Heels. They were tied with Villanova for the fewest home games among major conference teams with six. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap-up after it ends.
Starting Lineups
North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot.
Northeastern: Jason Strong, Tyson Walker, Greg Eboigbodin, Shaquille Walters, Coleman Stucke.
