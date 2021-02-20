North Carolina

Live updates: UNC basketball vs. Louisville

North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on defense in the first half against Northeastern on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina takes on Louisville at 6 p.m., Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels (12-7, 7-5 ACC) return to ACC play after beating Northeastern 82-62 Wednesday at home, in a game hastily scheduled after a home date with Virginia Tech was postponed due to COVID-19. The Cardinals (11-4, 6-3) know all about COVID-related pauses after having their last four games postponed. They will be playing for the first time since a Feb. 1 win over Georgia Tech. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Starting lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot

Louisville: Carlik Jones, David Johnson, Samuell Williamson, Dre Davis, Jae’Lyn Withers.

